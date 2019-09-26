HUNTINGTON — The Tenth Avenue Church of God in Huntington will celebrate its 100th anniversary Oct. 4-6.
As a part of this centennial event, Pastor Stewart Farley, from Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg, West Virginia, will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5. Cody and Sarah Frazier, from the West Virginia and Appalachian prayer networks, will lead worship in each service and moderate a special time of prayer starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. Bishop Dan Hampton, Church of God state administrative bishop for West Virginia, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
A dinner will immediately follow the Sunday morning service for all in attendance.
For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or contact Pastor Darrell Buttram at pastor@tenthavecog.com.