HUNTINGTON — The Tenth Avenue Church of God in Huntington will celebrate its 100th anniversary Oct. 4-6.

As a part of this centennial event, Pastor Stewart Farley, from Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg, West Virginia, will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5. Cody and Sarah Frazier, from the West Virginia and Appalachian prayer networks, will lead worship in each service and moderate a special time of prayer starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. Bishop Dan Hampton, Church of God state administrative bishop for West Virginia, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6.

A dinner will immediately follow the Sunday morning service for all in attendance.

For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or contact Pastor Darrell Buttram at pastor@tenthavecog.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.