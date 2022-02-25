HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will host a community-wide Prayer Vigil for Peace at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, with a focus on Psalms, hymns and prayers concerning the crisis in Ukraine.
“I was awestruck when I saw on a newscast about a dozen people kneeling in a circle praying in a plaza in Kyiv,” Pastor John Yeager said. “We all feel a bit helpless right now, but by turning to God we can bring the power of prayer to this situation.”
The service will take place at the church at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington and will include music by Dr. John Campbell (organ and piano) and Cayce Murphy (soprano). The vigil will be conducted in the sanctuary and available online on the church’s YouTube channel at “enslow park presbyterian.”
“As prayer warriors, we focus not on victory or defeat, but on God’s perfect will. This is courage that overcomes fear,” said the Rev. Jeannie Evans, the church’s office manager.
