HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council convened for a regular meeting Monday in the city council chambers inside city hall.
The council voted to pass an ordinance to update regulations regarding sewer regulation and disposal of septage waste. The updated regulations create a system where restaurants must track where grease is disposed of to ensure it does not enter the city’s wastewater treatment facilities.
The council also gave the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with the Cabell County Board of Education for a Huntington Police Department officer to be placed at Huntington High School.
The meeting included the first reading of an ordinance to create a tax increment financing district in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams said in the last city council meeting in March that he believes the TIF district could be instrumental in revitalizing the Highlawn neighborhood by creating a fund specifically for community projects. If passed, Highlawn would become Huntington’s third TIF district and has already been approved by the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
The district’s boundaries would generally fall south of the Ohio River between 20th and 28th streets and would be bound by 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
Resolutions passed during Monday’s meeting include a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract for a fabric-membrane salt storage structure, a resolution for the city’s street division to purchase a dump truck, and a resolution to approve the 2023-24 budget of the Huntington Municipal Parking Board.
The planning and zoning committee met and voted to send several resolutions to the full council, including two resolutions regarding the property of the future Marshall baseball stadium. The two resolutions combined would consider the property site to the right of the stadium as abandoned, so the city can give Marshall the property without the university paying for it.
Williams also declared April 10 Child Abuse Awareness Day in the City of Huntington. He applauded the effort of employees from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Relations and Harmony House, who were present at the meeting.
