HUNTINGTON — Funding for a Huntington home rehabilitation program has once again been secured.
The Huntington City Council approved an ordinance that authorized an agreement with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund for a forgivable loan of $100,000 during its Monday meeting.
All council members present voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilman Dale Anderson was absent.
During the last meeting, Melinda Midkiff, a financial analyst for the Planning and Development department, said the dollars would support Project Shine, the city’s home rehabilitation program. About 11 homeowners could be served with the funding, according to numbers from last year. Once the city completes homeowner repairs and sends details to the development fund, the loan is forgiven.
This is the second year the city has received this kind of loan for Project Shine, Midkiff said.
In other business, council members also approved two resolutions Monday. One authorized a contract with Morton Salt of Chicago for the city’s annual supply of rock salt for snow and ice removal. The company was the lowest bidder for $114,192 for 1,200 tons. Another bidder, Compass Minerals of Overland Park, Kansas, proposed $119,928.
Public Works Director Jim Insco said the city has about 600 tons of salt on hand.
The other resolution approved an agreement with Terradon Corporation for geotechnical engineering services.
Purchasing Director Dan Underwood said the work would include slip remediation.
A rezoning ordinance was also given a first reading on Monday. The change would give new residential guidelines to a few properties on 4th Avenue, including the former Emmons Elementary School site.
The Huntington Planning Commission previously gave the petition, for which the primary petitioner is JTH Rentals, a favorable recommendation. The company plans to build a multi-family housing development at the school site.
The City Council can vote on the rezoning after a second reading of the ordinance.
During the work session and the regular meeting, some council members discussed the rezoning.
Councilman Mike Shockley asked what kind of development was being planned. Janney Lockman, city planner, said the developer planned owner-occupied properties but the rezoning could allow for multiple types of development.
Councilwoman Sarah Walling, who is also on the Planning Commission, advised that residents in the neighborhood were pleased to hear that because of the size of the Emmons site, any development would have to be reviewed by the Planning Commission as it would be a major subdivision. The developer would also need to know what zoning requirements are in place before developing plans.
Councilman Tyler Bowen asked if infrastructure at the site could support development. Lockman said that question would have to be answered when plans for the site are reviewed.
Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh asked how many residents could live at the site, and Lockman again said it would be difficult to know without site plans in place.
Mayor Steve Williams also spoke on the ordinance. He urged council members to consider the rezoning request in a broad sense rather than what is proposed because additional projects could be allowed under the rezoning change.
“Put on your policy making hat (when determining) policy for the future of the city,” the mayor said.
He referenced a tie vote that failed to rezone property on 8th Avenue and near west 2nd and 3rd streets as multi-family housing.