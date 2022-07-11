HUNTINGTON — After amendments, an ordinance that was up for a second reading before Huntington City Council on Monday night will go to a third reading.
The ordinance, which would update regulations for the Huntington floodwall, was amended ahead of a council vote on Monday. City leaders heard concerns from residents about how penalties outlined in the ordinance could affect people without housing if the measure was enacted.
The ordinance was up for a second reading but will now go to a third reading at the next City Council meeting. It was given a first reading at the last City Council meeting.
In a voice vote, council members approved the amendment. No one dissented.
The original proposal outlined penalties for being in violation of the ordinance, such as a fine of up to $500 a day per violation and possible jail time of no more than 30 days. Some of the prohibited acts included constructing buildings on the right-of-way of the floodwall.
Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling previously told The Herald-Dispatch that city leaders heard concerns from residents on social media and through emails about how the ordinance, as written, would affect people who are experiencing homelessness. Walling is the sponsor of the ordinance. She said the intention was not to penalize someone for not having a home.
Walling proposed amendments that added language to the proposed ordinance that said “any unsheltered person found located on the floodwall or levee right of way shall not be charged with any crime or fined any amount.” A person who is experiencing homelessness will be asked to move from the floodwall boundaries and law enforcement officials responding must ask the person if they need assistance seeking resources to become housed. Anyone providing an outreach service to a person who is unsheltered would not be penalized.
Another amendment said anyone using the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, parts of which are near the floodwall, for intended recreational purposes will still be permitted to do so. They must also use the trail’s access points.
Brian Bracy, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board said he supported the ordinance. The floodwall ordinance on the books was originally written in the 1940s. Bracey said the fixture faces new issues than when the ordinance was first enacted and the update would ensure inspection of the structure.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the floodwall after it was authorized in 1936. In 1943, operations and maintenance of the floodwall were transferred to the City of Huntington.