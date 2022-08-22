HUNTINGTON — Steps to improve Huntington sidewalks and curbs were supported Monday.
Council members approved a resolution to authorize a contract for labor, materials and equipment for sidewalk and curb replacement at city intersections. Neighborgall Construction, of Huntington, was the lowest bidder on the project, said Dan Underwood, city purchasing director.
The item was approved in a voice vote. No council members gave dissent. Councilman Tyler Bowen was absent during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The cost of work is not to exceed $82,680 in the current fiscal year. The contract would be one year with an option to renew for two one-year periods, for a total of three years, Underwood said. Funds for the project will come from a Community Development Block Grant. Once fall paving is finished, intersections can then be identified, he said. Costs per intersection are unknown.
The replacement would bring sidewalks and curbs into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. During the work session before the meeting, Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount asked how areas could be suggested for the funds. Underwood said council members should contact the city’s planning and development departments.
An ordinance for a $100,000 loan agreement with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund had a first reading Monday. A vote will be held at a future meeting.
The funds would be “used for the purpose of gap financing for the construction or rehabilitation of properties” in the city’s home owner buyer assistance/renovation program,” a copy of the ordinance said.
Melinda Midkiff, financial analyst for the Planning and Development department, said the dollars would support Project Shine, the city’s home rehabilitation program. This marks the second year Huntington has been awarded the funds for the program. Midkiff said according to last year’s numbers, about 11 homeowners could be served with the funding.
“The $100,000 is structured as a forgivable loan, meaning that once we complete the homeowner repairs and submit details to the fund, the loan is forgiven,” she said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
