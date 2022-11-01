HUNTINGTON — Last week, the Huntington City Council approved a resolution for supplementary funds of $31,300 to add a barrier to the 8th Street Bridge.
Last year, work to replace the 5th and 8th Street bridges began. Work on the 8th Street Bridge was completed before the replacement at the 5th Street bridge began in December. At the end of August, the West Virginia Division of Highways said the 5th Street Bridge replacement was nearly complete pending installation of bridge barriers.
The cost of the project is shared between the West Virginia Division of Highways and the City of Huntington. The city’s share is 20%. According to a letter from the DOH, the estimated total cost of the bridge barrier is $156,500.
“The original design contemplated these concrete balusters … kind of coming off the end like wings. There was some question as to whether or not they were safe enough, I guess. And so when the bridge was installed, they put in those metal highway-looking barriers,” said City Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling during the meeting. “After additional study, the Department of Transportation determined that this would meet safety requirements, and so that’s why it’s now being modified.”
The bridge is in Walling’s district. She said she attended two meetings with the Department of Transportation and has been updated from a community organization that has been involved in the project.
Jennifer Dooley, West Virginia Department of Transportation public relations director, said in an email that bridge replacement projects were federally funded with matching funds required.
After review of the bridge approach guardrail for the barrier transitions, the DOH opted for a solution that is in line with the historic context of the 8th Street Bridge that also meets current design standards. The approach barriers are being modified where appropriate.
“WVDOH and the City modified the barriers on each bridge to be more consistent with the original construction period of the existing bridges,” she wrote in an email.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
