HUNTINGTON — Last week, the Huntington City Council approved a resolution for supplementary funds of $31,300 to add a barrier to the 8th Street Bridge.

Last year, work to replace the 5th and 8th Street bridges began. Work on the 8th Street Bridge was completed before the replacement at the 5th Street bridge began in December. At the end of August, the West Virginia Division of Highways said the 5th Street Bridge replacement was nearly complete pending installation of bridge barriers.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

