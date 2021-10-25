HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is set to get five new vehicles for its fleet.
Three resolutions were approved by the Huntington City Council at its Monday night meeting. The resolutions were previously discussed at an Administration and Finance Committee meeting and received favorable recommendations.
On Monday, no council members attending the meeting voted against the resolutions. Council chairman Mike Shockley was absent. Council vice chairwoman Holly Smith Mount presided over the meeting. Interim Police Chief Eric Corder spoke on each resolution.
One resolution was related to the purchase of the vehicles, which would be five 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility patrol vehicles with all-wheel drive. The purchases will be made from Stephens Auto Center of Danville, West Virginia, which has the statewide contract for police vehicles, using money from the police budget. The cost is $31,767 for each vehicle or a total of $158,835.
The next resolution was for the purchase of five WatchGuard in-car camera systems for the five vehicles. The cost is $6,245 for each camera or a total of $31,225. This system matches HPD’s existing fleet.
The third resolution approved furnishing the vehicles with emergency equipment. The department requested the furnishing be completed by Rocky Fork Enterprizes in Charleston. The vehicles would also have paint and graphics applied by the company. The total cost is $79,555.
“For five years, there has been an ongoing program to purchase a minimum of five new patrol vehicles each year and we would like to continue this program,” Corder said.
In other business, council members approved the appointment of former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. She was appointed to fill an unexpired term.
An ordinance to amend the rules of the Huntington Municipal Parking Board’s purchasing guidelines in order to bring it into accordance with the city’s purchasing ordinance was heard for a first reading. If the ordinance is approved at a future meeting, any purchases approved by the parking board over $25,000 must be approved by the Huntington City Council.
In his reports, Mayor Steve Williams gave a reminder that trick-or-treat for the city of Huntington is Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. In the case of rain, the date and hours will remain the same, he said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
