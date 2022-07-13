HUNTINGTON — While the Huntington City Council made decisions to ban conversion therapy and amend a floodwall ordinance Monday, council members also approved other items.
Council members reviewed resolutions and ordinances during their regular meeting.
They approved an ordinance that updates sign rules within the Planning and Zoning Code. The previous version was not updated in 2019 and 2020 during the last major change to the code. The language now reflects a Supreme Court ruling that local sign laws should take a content-neutral approach and improved the readability for sign owners.
Council members approved a contract for holiday decorations at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza. The city received one bid from Artistic Holiday Designs of Cape Coral, Florida, for $299,772.26.
Councilman Pat Jones asked Purchasing Director Dan Underwood where the decorations will be stored. Underwood said they would be stored in a climate-controlled facility in Indiana. The company has two warehouses there for storage.
In the work session before the meeting, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh asked what the annual maintenance and storage fee would be. Underwood said it would be $63,400 until city workers are trained to install and store the decorations.
Council members also approved a commitment of project funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne HOME Investment Trust Fund. The funding amounts were $56,463.82, $55,723.82 and $60,726 for three projects to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State. The city administers the program on behalf of other local governments in Cabell and Wayne counties.
Council members also approved an annual action plan with allocations of Community Block Development Grant funds for the federal fiscal year beginning in October. Three local organizations — Lily’s Place, the Salvation Army and Information and Referral Services — applied for funding. Some of the money is also used to support programs such as Project Shine, a home rehabilitation program.
The appointments of Stephanie H. Vlahos Bryant and Ursulette Huntley Ward to the Huntington Planning Commission and the reappointments of Jacqueline Proctor, Dan Earl and Sherry Houck to the Board of Zoning Appeals were approved Monday.
Jim Insco, the city’s director of Public Works, gave the council an update on efforts to clean up after flooding in the Enslow Park and Southside neighborhoods in May. As of last Friday, Public Works crews have hauled away more than 500 tons of debris, 400 of which came from Enslow Park. Workers have spent over 1,000 overtime hours working to remove debris.
Insco said he and Mark Bates, director of Council and Citizen Engagement, went door-to-door in the neighborhoods about three weeks ago. Thirteen properties still had debris outside of them. Insco said there have been issues with finding contractors to do specialty work and some contractors leaving debris at residences.
A clean sweep in the area was scheduled to begin Tuesday and will continue throughout the week, Insco said. It was the city’s sixth clean sweep of the year.