HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council on Monday took a step toward implementing broadband lines in the city.
City Council members approved a resolution that authorized applying for, accepting the terms of, matching funds and accepting as revenue a grant from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s GigReady Incentive Program. The city could receive up to $4.5 million for the grant, which is a one-to-one match.
The grant was also discussed in Monday’s meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee meeting ahead of the regular City Council meeting. All council members approved the item.
Corey Dennison, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act project manager, said during the committee meeting that the total amount from the grant and the match, $9 million, would cover installing 183 miles of fiber lines across the city. If the city receives the grant from the state, Huntington can use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the match.
“Obviously, if we were to get smaller amounts we’d have to piece together different … projects and kind of do a piecemeal, but right now the plan obviously is for the entire city to get the fiber backbone,” Dennison said during the committee meeting.
Work for the installation is expected to begin this summer, but the exact start date is unknown. The project’s timeline would be completed within 24 months of the grant award.
Dennison said the GigReady Incentive Program was created by the state through the Department of Economic Development with the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to create grants for cities and counties to expand high-speed internet.
According to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s website, the department administers the program in coordination with the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office. The program is part of the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan and aims to encourage collaborative partnerships for broadband development.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
