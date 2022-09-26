HUNTINGTON — City Council members on Monday approved a union contract with Huntington firefighters.
In a voice vote during their meeting, the council accepted a wage and benefit agreement with Huntington firefighters who are part of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289. The agreement expires June 30, 2026.
No one voted against it. Councilman Bob Bailey was absent.
City Manager Hank Dial said language regarding holidays was reworked to avoid potential grievances in the future. Language was also included that the agreement will comply with a pending West Virginia Supreme Court ruling regarding holiday pay. The agreement includes that the city and the union would comply with the terms of a settled lawsuit regarding holiday pay.
Other changes Dial highlighted included that a 3% fund that assists paying retirees’ health benefits became a 5% fund. Wages are compressed during the first year of the contract, followed by a 2% pay increase yearly for the next three years.
“We started these negotiations latest of the three unions, but quickly found common ground,” Dial said. “We were able to get all the things we really wanted for the operational side.”
Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the decompression of wages supports studying test materials and seeking promotions within the department.
“Overall, I believe it to be an excellent agreement that will serve the citizens of Huntington well and allow us to continue to deliver a top-quality service,” he said.
Steve McCormick, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289, said the vast majority of members voted in favor of the contract. He said labor and management often have the same goals but different ways to reach them, but the contract makes it easier for both to do so.
“The pay incentives … will help, I think, promote our officers, which will in turn make future leaders for the department,” McCormick said.
The City Council also passed two resolutions to the city’s agreement with the Huntington Police Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge No. 65 and Local 598, Council 77, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO. The extension is until Dec. 31.
In June, the City Council approved extending agreements with all three unions amid negotiations until Sept. 30.
In other business Monday, the City Council tabled a rezoning request for a few properties on 4th Avenue, which included the former Emmons Elementary School.
Mayor Steve Williams requested the item be returned to the Huntington Planning Commission for further review with the developer.
The primary petitioner was JTH Rentals, which previously said it plans to build a multifamily housing development at the former school site.
When the Huntington Planning Commission reviewed the petition, some residents asked questions about the petition, such as how development in the area would affect the neighborhood.
City Council members approved a lease between the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Community Services Organization for property near 14th Street West for a senior wellness center. Cory Dennison, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act project manager, said the lease was the final technical piece needed before beginning construction.
It is a 50-year lease for a fee of $1. A clause is included that if the land is no longer used as a senior wellness center, it will revert back to the city.
The City Council previously approved naming the center after current Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey. The council allocated $1.5 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the center.
City Council members approved a bid for the design and construction administration for the armory on Virginia Avenue and a 2nd Street West facility renovation project. The bid was from Edward Tucker Architects for $507,500. The Public Works Department will use the armory and the Huntington Police Department’s Forensic Unit will use the second facility.
Dan Underwood, the city’s purchasing director, said the recycling drop-off location at the armory would move. The expected location is a city garage across the street.
An ordinance to create the Huntington Broadband Utility was given a first reading Monday. The utility would oversee the 183 miles of fiber-optic lines the city plans to install.