Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members on Monday approved labor agreements with two unions representing city employees.

The City Council approved two resolutions that authorized acceptance of wage and benefit agreements with Public Works employees who are part of Local 598, Council 77, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO and police officers who are members of Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge No. 65.

