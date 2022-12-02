HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members on Monday approved labor agreements with two unions representing city employees.
The City Council approved two resolutions that authorized acceptance of wage and benefit agreements with Public Works employees who are part of Local 598, Council 77, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO and police officers who are members of Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge No. 65.
City Manager Hank Dial said the AFSCME contract is four years and gives pay raises to all employees under the agreement. The first year would be $1.50 per hour and $1 for the second and third years. He added that this was done within the city’s budget.
“It … addresses our issues of retention and … recruiting by making us the best compensation package for police officers in the state of West Virginia,” Dial said of the FOP contract.
Under the contract, police officers will see a pay increase of $2 an hour for the first year, followed by $1 for the next three years. No benefits were changed in the contract.
Larry Fox, the president of the AFSCME local, said the union’s vote was 58 to 16. Richard Kern, the president of the local FOP, said its vote was unanimous.
The City Council gave approval to both resolutions in a voice vote. No members voted against.
During Monday’s meeting, the City Council approved another resolution that made noncontractual employees’ pay on par with the AFSCME contract. Dial said the approval of the resolution also means that city employees make more than $15 an hour, including part-time employees.
“I would like to thank the administration and everybody connected with it, and all the brothers and sisters involved in the unions that made this go pretty smooth,” said Councilman Pat Jones, “and got this settled and there wasn’t anything out in the public. You guys did a great job.”
In September, the City Council approved a wage and benefit agreement with Huntington firefighters who are part of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289.
The City Council also previously settled a lawsuit with the firefighters regarding holiday pay. During Monday’s meeting, council members voted to pay the attorney’s fees for the firefighters’ legal representation, which was Toriseva Law.
Assistant City Attorney Ericka Hernandez said the fees are 26.3% of the settlement, which was a total of $415,000.
“We reviewed the claims fees with our outside counsel, and we believe that the claimed time spent and the overall fees are reasonable under the circumstances,” Hernandez said. “Mayor (Steve) Williams has concluded that it’s important to approve these fees and get this litigation behind us. We now have a collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters, and the conclusion of this litigation will solidify our relationship with the firefighters.”
