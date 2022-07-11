HUNTINGTON — Conversion therapy is not allowed in the City of Huntington.
In a narrow vote, Huntington City Council members approved an ordinance that bans conversion therapy for minors in the city.
Council members Bob Bailey, DuRon Jackson, Pat Jones, Tia Rumbaugh, Mike Shockley, Sarah Walling and Holly Smith Mount voted in favor of the ordinance. Tyler Bowen, Teresa Johnson, Todd Sweeney and Dale Anderson voted against it.
Conversion therapy is a practice denounced by leading medical and mental health organizations, such as the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression and often targets members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The ordinance was given a first reading at the City Council’s last meeting and was reviewed by the council’s Diversity Committee. City Attorney Scott Damron said the legal department researched legal ramifications of the ordinance.
Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount previously told The Herald-Dispatch that she proposed the ordinance after attending a Fairness West Virginia board meeting and learning more about conversion therapy.
The ordinance was sponsored by Councilman at-large Bob Bailey, who is on the committee. During the committee meeting, he motioned that the ordinance should move forward for all council members to have a say.
The ordinance adopted by the City Council amends Huntington’s Human Relations Commission’s process by adding conversion therapy to a list of prohibited acts of discrimination. Residents can submit complaints to the commission for review and investigation. The ordinance does not prohibit a parent from seeking advice from a religious leader.
Anderson put forward a motion to table the ordinance because the West Virginia Legislature was considering Senate Bill 71 during its last session. Bailey seconded it but then withdrew so members of the public could speak Monday night.
About 30 speakers, a mix of residents and those from out of town, addressed the council Monday ahead of the vote. Some were in favor and some against. Public comments lasted over an hour and a half.
Ash Schade, who lives in Huntington and experienced conversion therapy, asked council members to vote in favor of the ban. Schade said that conversion therapy often includes harmful tactics such as forced vomiting or isolation.
Connie Reed Beaty, who is the president of the Southside Neighborhood Organization, encouraged council members to vote against the conversion therapy ban. She said the purpose of the organization includes speaking on matters of civic interest.
Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, urged council members to vote in favor of the ban. He said that Huntington’s youth should not be shamed for being gay and deserve love.
Caiden Cowger, president of Family Policy Council of West Virginia, urged council members to vote against the ordinance for a number of reasons, including that it prevented children from seeking treatment and that encouraged sex-change therapy, a claim Mount disputed earlier in the meeting.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also addressed the City Council. He said he was proud of the civil debate that happened and added that the city is a “City of Compassion.” He said he supports the ordinance because it provides protection to children in the city.
Huntington joins three other West Virginia cities — Charleston, Wheeling and Morgantown — in banning conversion therapy.