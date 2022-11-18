The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221116 guyandotte 02.jpg
Buy Now

The floodwall entrance to Guyandotte, down Bridge Street, is pictured on Tuesday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Earlier this week, allegations of using city funds for items never delivered were directed toward a Huntington City Councilman. Now, investigations may begin.

City Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount told The Herald-Dispatch that she directed City Attorney Scott Damron to turn the matter over to prosecuting attorneys. The City Council has a special meeting scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would begin its investigation.

Download PDF PDF: Investigation Resolution

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.