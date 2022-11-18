HUNTINGTON — Earlier this week, allegations of using city funds for items never delivered were directed toward a Huntington City Councilman. Now, investigations may begin.
City Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount told The Herald-Dispatch that she directed City Attorney Scott Damron to turn the matter over to prosecuting attorneys. The City Council has a special meeting scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would begin its investigation.
At the end of Monday’s City Council meeting, Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray said Councilman Dale Anderson encouraged the association to apply for his microgrants and use a business, Mountain State Strategies, to purchase signs and hardware to hang banners from streetlights for the neighborhood. Wray said the signs have never been delivered.
“Council only has purview over the behavior of council members in this situation, so that is what the resolution will handle, the handling of whether or not to investigate and submit to the … Ethics Commission at the state level, but our attorney has been asked to also turn over the information to the prosecuting attorney for potential criminal investigation,” Mount said Wednesday.
If passed, the resolution would allow Mount to appoint an independent person to conduct an investigation of expenditures of city funds that Anderson can award, including microgrants and a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds council members could allocate for community projects, throughout his tenure on City Council. He took office Jan. 1, 2020.
Mount said Anderson had not allocated any of his American Rescue Plan Act funds, but the language was included to be thorough.
Mount said she did not yet have a specific person in mind for the task, adding that it would be preemptive to search before the resolution is considered by City Council. She said some of the qualifications she will look for include experience with this kind of investigation, and being fair and balanced.
The resolution would also allow Mount to file a complaint with the West Virginia Ethics Commission with assistance from the City Attorney’s Office.
Theresa Kirk, general counsel for the West Virginia Ethics Commission, said the commission cannot confirm or deny the existence of a complaint. Once it receives a complaint, it is referred to the commission’s Probable Cause Review Board.
“They will review it to determine if it’s a claim under the Ethics Act or whether it should be investigated,” Kirk said. “If it’s investigated, the person against whom it is filed is provided a notice of investigation and the opportunity to respond.”
If the commission begins an investigation, it could take up to 18 months. After that, the complaint can be dismissed or, if probable cause is found, a public hearing is set.
On Tuesday, Anderson said in an email that Wray’s comments are “completely untrue” and said he plans to “aggressively defend my name.” He didn’t return an email seeking comment Thursday.
“I have personally put my own money and countless hours of sweat in the last two years into the Guyandotte neighborhood, and we’ve made significant progress,” the councilman said.
Michael Dillon, of Mountain State Strategies, reiterated Thursday that the company has agreed to give a full refund to the neighborhood association and donate relevant materials to the city to install.
According to a copy of the resolution, the city charter allows the City Council to “be the judge of the election and qualification of its members, consistent with the provisions of this Charter and general law,” as well as subpoena witnesses and require records to be submitted. The City Council can also impeach members.
The resolution also notes that City Council members are subject to the West Virginia Ethics Statute.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.