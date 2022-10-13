The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

city hall blox
Buy Now

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A committee of Huntington City Council members pushed forward two measures Tuesday dealing with money the city is slated to receive to fight the opioid epidemic in the area.

After a meeting Tuesday ahead of the regular City Council meeting, the Drug Control Policy Committee voted to create a program to fill gaps missing in the current continuum of care and to sign off on a release of claims in some opioid litigation cases settled at the state level.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.