HUNTINGTON — A committee of Huntington City Council members pushed forward two measures Tuesday dealing with money the city is slated to receive to fight the opioid epidemic in the area.
After a meeting Tuesday ahead of the regular City Council meeting, the Drug Control Policy Committee voted to create a program to fill gaps missing in the current continuum of care and to sign off on a release of claims in some opioid litigation cases settled at the state level.
Members of the committee are councilors Teresa Johnson, Holly Smith Mount, Todd Sweeney, Dale Anderson and chairwoman Tia Rumbaugh. Johnson was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The measures will be presented to the full council later this year for its review, but both are expected to pass.
The first item discussed was a two-part ordinance authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to accept the terms of a $1,999,797 grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). It also allows the mayor to enter into agreements with community partners to establish the Training Responders to Assess, Initiate and Navigate (TRAIN) program in the community.
Included in the initiative are the Marshall University School of Medicine, Division of Family and Community Medicine, Division of Addiction Sciences, Cabell County EMS, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, West Virginia Health Information Network, Compass Huntington, the State of West Virginia, Harmony House and CORE Employment.
Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, said the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant is to be spent over the next four years for substance abuse treatment programs. The memorandum of understanding establishes a process for how the groups will help those suffering from substance use disorder navigate treatment and recovery support services.
The memorandum of understanding outlines the respective roles and expectations each party will have in planning and implementing the program. It also provides more training for first responders and key community agencies on the front lines of the substance use epidemic.
“TRAIN will serve for those who are unsheltered, who are unstably housed, who overdose, who seek treatment, that fall out of care or who have received harm reduction services by closing the deadly gaps in this continuum of care,” Rader said.
Rader said by developing a HIPAA-compliant network of information sharing, case navigators will be able to minimize gaps in the area’s treatment network, improve outreach and increase compliance with treatment and recovery services.
The Training Responders to Assess, Initiate and Navigate program will also serve first responders and other community agencies by providing training on topics for the development and advancement of treating substance use disorder.
The goal is for more than 500 people to be trained over the next four years. The agencies that will receive training include the Huntington police and fire departments, PROACT, quick response teams, Cabell-Huntington Health Department and peer recovery coaches.
While the vote to move the ordinance forward with a favorable recommendation was unanimously approved, it nearly failed without a candidate willing to second it before Rumbaugh did so.
The second item approved was a resolution authorizing Williams to sign a release form to settle all opioid litigation claims against Rite Aid, CVS, Allergan and Walmart. The settlement was made at the state level on behalf of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Huntington city attorney Scott Damron said Tuesday the ordinance’s approval was a formality, since the council approved earlier this year entering into a memorandum of understanding with Morrisey’s office approving its allotment for monies received from opioid-related litigation.
Damron said it’s unclear how much those settlements will bring to the city, but he estimated it could be about $3 million.
First, the money has to trickle down. Damron said some of the settlements had heavy upfront payments, with other annual payments coming for up to 10 years in some cases.
The amount of the settlement that will be removed to pay attorneys has not been disclosed by the state. Once the attorneys’ portions are taken out, cities and counties within the agreement — the vast majority of municipalities in West Virginia — are slated to get 24% of all monies received from opioid litigation. Of that 24%, Huntington will receive 5.977%.
“But let’s not forget that the regions will get a big chunk of money, too, that the city can compete for,” Damron said. “And it’s much larger than what we are getting.”