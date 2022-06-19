HUNTINGTON — If passed at a future Huntington City Council meeting, conversion therapy for minors may be illegal in Huntington.
An ordinance to prohibit the practice, which is discredited by leading medical and mental health organizations, is making its way through meetings. Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount said she brought the ordinance forth after attending a Fairness West Virginia meeting.
The Diversity Committee of the City Council reviewed the ordinance during its meeting Monday evening. The members of the committee are Councilmen at-large Bob Bailey and DuRon Jackson and Council members Dale Anderson, Teresa Johnson and Tia Rumbaugh.
In a 4-1 vote, the committee forwarded the resolution to a future City Council meeting.
What is conversion therapy?
GLAAD, or the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, says conversion therapy is “any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.” According to sources on the organization’s website, the practice is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth, and often leads to a higher risk of suicide, self-harm, substance abuse and depression.
The proposed local ordinance legally defines conversion therapy within the existing article as “any practices or treatments that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender.”
Mount attended the committee meeting on Monday and gave the committee information about the ordinance, its creation and conversion therapy.
Before attending a board meeting of Fairness West Virginia held in Huntington in April, Mount said on Wednesday that she did not know much about conversion therapy. Since then, she said she learned more information by researching peer-reviewed studies and data.
Among reasons to bring the ordinance forth, Mount said that leading medical and mental health associations have denounced conversion therapy. These include the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
“Conversion therapy is very, very dangerous,” Mount said. “It’s ineffective. And there are other states and municipalities who are already making the same effort that we’re doing right now.”
Mount knows of residents who received conversion therapy as minors, she said.
Discussion of the ordinance can also be an opportunity to educate the public on how to navigate conversations with their child, Mount said.
Being a member of the LGBTQ+ population is not something that needs to be changed, Mount added.
“I think what I hope that it changes is I hope that it takes us … an additional step closer to broad inclusiveness and acceptance,” Mount said. “I think that the more we learn and come to understand each other, the more harmonious our community could be.”
The city already has a compliant filing process through the Human Relations Commission. This would add conversion therapy to the non-discrimination ordinance, Mount said.
She added that the proposed ordinance does not regulate conversions families have in their homes or prevent them from seeking a religious leader.
Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, said conversion therapy “is a very serious problem that we face that impacts many many vulnerable children.” He said the practice is akin to medical malpractice and child abuse. Conversion therapy often happens underground.
“It puts these vulnerable kids in … an impossible situation that they feel like they have to change something that can’t be changed and so they become desperate,” Schneider said.
Conversion therapy is not therapy that seeks to support someone who is struggling to understand their identity.
It attempts to change someone’s identity.
Fairness West Virginia has worked to get the West Virginia Legislature to pass a bill to ban conversion therapy and it has bipartisan support, but a vote has not been held on a bill. Schneider said that’s why the organization has turned to municipalities to pass local laws.
The ordinance does not have to do with parental autonomy and it allows religious leaders to practice as they see fit, Schneider said.
Diversity Committee meeting
At the end of the committee meeting, Bailey, Jackson, Johnson and Rumbaugh voted in favor of forwarding the ordinance to a future City Council meeting. Anderson was the only dissenting vote.
Johnson voiced concerns during the meeting about the ordinance. She said she felt like the committee was talking about multiple issues.
“Are we saying that a parent takes a child to a therapist, their therapist cannot say anything to that child about whatever? … I’m not going to make this just one subject because it’s not about that to me,” she said.
She said on Wednesday that she felt the same about the ordinance as she did during the committee meeting.
“City Council’s busy. I know here in my community of Fairfield, I stay pretty busy. And I believe that doctors and therapists, chiropractors, all of them have gone to school for their professional jobs and for City Council to say what they can or can’t do when a parent that is concerned about … their child has taken them to a doctor, for us and make a rule that they can’t talk to them about how — I’ll call it navigating through life — I think the City Council is busy enough that we don’t even have to do that.”
When asked if she could support the ordinance at a future meeting if it was amended or if clarity was added, Johnson said she doubted she could because “we’re dealing with parents and their decision to take their children to the doctor.”
During the committee meeting, Anderson asked questions about parents seeking conversion therapy and seeking it for their child. Assistant City Attorney Ericka Hernandez responded that parents mental health professionals could not provide conversion therapy for children under the ordinance. He did not return requests for comment.
Rumbaugh said Friday that she plans to vote in favor of the ordinance when it reaches a second reading at a future City Council meeting.
She said while it does not go far enough to ban the practice, it will hold professionals to a higher standard and it is a well-written ordinance.
“I want to be a part of changing the culture of our community and our professional medical practitioners to recognize that they can’t do harm towards our children. They have to provide supportive therapeutic services to help that child figure out whatever it is that they need to figure it out. But they can’t go in and say, ‘You’re wrong. You’re an abomination. You have to conform to this biological standard.’”
Jackson said Wednesday that he wants to do more research and speak with others about the ordinance. He voted in favor of sending the ordinance to a future City Council meeting so other council members could give their input.
“By forwarding, I think it gives us the opportunity to research it more, have these conversations and make sure that we’re making our decisions based on good information and being knowledgeable in certain areas and being able to learn and grow ourselves,” he said.
Bailey made the motion to forward the ordinance through the process so all council members will have a chance to voice their opinion, he said.
“It needs to go before the full council and hear everyone’s opinion on this for final vote. And that’s why I moved to move it on to council for final vote. I thought everyone should have a chance to (vote) because there was a couple of them against it and a couple of them for it and it would have been probably a tie vote.”
Response to conversion therapy
Conversion therapy and bans for the practice are in the national spotlight. President Joe Biden issued an executive order Wednesday that seeks to counter what his administration calls legislative attacks and discourages conversion therapy, the Associated Press reported.
If passed, Huntington will be the fourth city in West Virginia to prohibit conversion therapy. The first was Charleston in 2021, followed by Morgantown and Wheeling. Schneider said that no challenges have come forward on bans in those cities.
Mount said that the ordinance will be up for a first reading during the City Council’s June 27. Public comment can be given at second readings, which will be July 11 for this ordinance. After a second reading, the City Council may vote on the proposal.