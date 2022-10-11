HUNTINGTON — Huntington has a new utility board.
On Tuesday, City Council members voted to create the Huntington Broadband Board. It will oversee the 183 miles of fiber-optic lines the city plans to install. The utility board will consist of three members and be chaired by the mayor, like the Huntington Water Quality Board.
All council members present voted in favor. Councilmen Tyler Bowen and Mike Shockley were absent.
American Rescue Plan Act project manager Cory Dennison told council members the aim is to bring better quality service and lower internet prices to Huntington. The board will also oversee a smart city project.
“As all of you know, Mayor (Steve) Williams wants Huntington to be a leader in broadband and fiber, and this will take us … one more step toward that goal,” Dennison said. “This entity will work with the managing company, which will oversee the newly created network.”
Council members asked questions during the work session and ahead of their vote.
Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh asked about the difference if the city owns the line. Dennison said internet service providers will be able to lease use of the lines from the city.
In other business, the City Council approved a supplemental agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways for the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor improvement project. The city is responsible for a 20% match.
The Hal Greer Complete Streets Project calls for realigning offset intersections at 10th and Charleston avenues, widening sidewalks, new light installations and traffic light reconfiguration.
City Planner Janney Lockman said that when the project went out to bid, the lowest bid from Triton Construction came in higher than the estimated budget. The anticipated start of construction is spring 2023 but is not finalized.
The agreement lets the city cover a remaining $373,491.80 as a supplemental payment. Some funding was allocated before the project went out to bid. The council approved a resolution for supplemental payment during its last meeting.
City Council members also approved a $250,000 contribution to the Facing Hunger Foodbank. The nonprofit serves about 130,000 people a month.
Earlier this year, the City of Huntington presented a $500,000 check to the food bank during a quarterly Day of Service, which is when city officials and employees volunteer. The council’s approval Tuesday was part of the check.
At the time, Mayor Steve Williams said it was a goal of his to give $1 million to Facing Hunger before he leaves office.
“It is not something that I'm very proud to speak about, but the reality is with all that we have that is going positively within our community, there is a significant segment of our population that is being left behind. … Thirty percent of our population lives under the poverty line, and another 20 percent live with assets limited and income challenged,” Williams said during the council meeting.
A rezoning petition to give properties along 5th Avenue commercial zoning had a first reading Tuesday. Council members can vote on it after a second reading. The Huntington Planning Commission previously reviewed the request and gave it a favorable recommendation.
The petition is from Huntington WV 0422 LLC of Vienna, West Virginia. The properties, which are on the south side of 5th Avenue and west of 25th Street, include vacant lots on 5th Avenue and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave.
The company wants to rezone the property from I-1 Light Industrial and I-2 Heavy Industrial districts to a C-2 Highway Commercial District.
In the good and welfare portion, Rumbaugh referenced her display during the last meeting about abortion rights symbols. She said she since met Gov. Jim Justice and urged him to look into charges against a Morgantown woman, Lindsey Jacobs, who was taken into custody after being removed from the House gallery amid demonstrations against West Virginia’s abortion ban last month.
“So, I don't know Lindsey Jacobs, but I do know her pain and her anger as to why she would yell out, ‘Boo.’ I know that I would,” Rumbaugh said.
City Council met Tuesday because Monday, their scheduled meeting day, was a holiday.