HUNTINGTON — A special meeting of the Huntington City Council has been set for Saturday to fill the vacant city council seat.
The meeting was scheduled to fill a vacancy created after the resignation of Dale Anderson, who represented District 9, mainly encompassing the Guyandotte, Altizer and Highlawn neighborhoods of Huntington.
Five Huntington residents applied for the position: Melissa Clark, John “Jack” Daniels; Ally Layman; Sherry McClanahan and Joe Powers.
Interviews of the candidates will start at 9 a.m. Saturday in the city council chambers, with the appointment being made immediately after.
The qualifications for the role require the candidates to be a U.S. and West Virginia resident living in District 9. Council members cannot hold another public office, be a member of a political executive committee, nor be a city employee.
Republican Clark ran for election this year, but lost a seat for West Virginia’s 5th Senate District to incumbent Mike Woelfel in November’s general election. Clark works for Microsoft and teaches at the Forest School in West Virginia. Clark has an educational background in economics, political science, history and dance.
Daniels had previously sought to fill a city council seat in 2019 after former council member Tina Brooks resigned, but Ted V. Kluemper Jr. was appointed.
In the 2020 general election, Democrat Layman lost the seat to Anderson by fewer than 200 votes. Layman lost another close race for the House of Delegates District 24 race in November. Layman, who works for a local homeless coalition, has been a community leader in Huntington for decades and said she sees politics as the next step to expand that.
McClanahan has also filed to run for various positions over the years but has not been elected to any major offices.
Powers, also a Republican, works in internet technology at the Cabell County Courthouse and has sought political status via appointment or election several times. He lost his bid for the position of Cabell County clerk in the May primary.
Anderson, who took office in January 2020, resigned from his position last month after Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray said during a council meeting that Anderson encouraged the association to apply for microgrants and use a business, Mountain State Strategies, to purchase signs for the neighborhood. Wray said the signs were not delivered.
Anderson said Wray’s allegations were “completely untrue” and he planned to “aggressively defend my name.”
The day of his resignation, the council approved the resolution for Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount to seek an investigation from the West Virginia Ethics Commission. The case has also been turned over to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
