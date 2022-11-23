HUNTINGTON — Two local governments will split funds received from opioid-related lawsuit settlements evenly.
During its Nov. 14 meeting, the Huntington City Council authorized Mayor Steve Williams to enter an agreement with the Cabell County Commission to settle payouts for opioid settlements through the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding evenly between both governments.
City attorney Scott Damron told City Council members during the meeting that the ordinance would allow the two local governments to reset the amount they will receive from statewide opioid settlements.
“It has become apparent that the amounts were skewed toward the city because of the two hospitals located inside the city, and it didn’t really account for the EMS that is supported by the county and the jail fees that are paid by the county also,” Damron said.
At the time the commission approved the agreement, Commission President Jim Morgan said that while the agreement was helpful, he hoped the state Legislature will change laws so cities can have more responsibility in paying jail bills and other services covered by county commissions.
“If the county had its choice, we would like to figure out a more equal method of billing for the incarceration costs in jails, but that’s a state legislative problem,” Morgan said. “We probably will see if anybody will work on that, but they haven’t so far.”
All council members present voted to approve the memorandum.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
