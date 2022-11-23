The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.

 Keith Srakocic | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Two local governments will split funds received from opioid-related lawsuit settlements evenly.

During its Nov. 14 meeting, the Huntington City Council authorized Mayor Steve Williams to enter an agreement with the Cabell County Commission to settle payouts for opioid settlements through the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding evenly between both governments.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

