HUNTINGTON — Curbside recycling is set to begin later this year in the City of Huntington.
City Council members approved a curbside recycling program during their Monday meeting. The resolution included a purchase agreement with Rumpke of Ohio. The cost of the service, which is scheduled to begin in October, would be $10 a month for the first year of service.
The resolution says that service would be $10.30 per month for the second year of service and $10.61 for the third year of the agreement. Upon initial sign-up, customers will pay a one-time fee of $10 for a 95-gallon container.
Prices may be lower if the city gets more than 910 households to sign up. Because about 1,700 to 1,800 customers use the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s drop-off program, Public Works Director Jim Insco said the city is confident about meeting that number.
“It’s just about every day in Public Works we have someone call and ask where they can take their recyclables,” he said after the council meeting.
Huntington households that sign up for curbside recycling will get $5 off their monthly refuse fee. When paying the refuse fee quarterly, they will be remitted for the previous three months.
The Solid Waste Committee previously reviewed the resolution and gave it a favorable recommendation. Acceptable items would include cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs with lids, glass bottles and jars, metal cans and cups, and cartons.
Registration details will be made available later this week. All members present voted in favor of the resolution. Council Chairwoman Holly Mount and Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh were absent Monday.
Marty Fowler, a Huntington resident, addressed the City Council ahead of its vote. He said he was excited for the program and asked if households can get two containers if needed. A Rumpke official affirmed that households may be able to get multiple containers.
In the work session, council members asked several questions. Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling asked if the service could eventually be expanded to weekly. As is, curbside recycling will be picked up biweekly. Insco said that it would depend on the number of households interested and volume of recyclables. After the meeting, he added that the city will review the program with Rumpke yearly.
The city previously tried to implement curbside recycling twice in the 1990s, Insco said. The has partnered with Rumpke in the past to haul household garbage to Kentucky.
In other business, City Council also approved the spring street paving program. The program includes 26 roads, or about 4.07 miles, to pave. The contract is worth a total of $798,002.25.
City Council members also approved a resolution to accept the conditions of the Fiscal Year 2018 Homeland Security Grant for $22,297.84 on behalf of the Huntington Fire Department. Chief Greg Fuller said the funds will be used to update the department’s radio equipment.