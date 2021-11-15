HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council were in total agreement Monday evening, passing the first reading of an ordinance that would alter the voting districts they represent.
The first reading of the ordinance occurred during a special-called meeting after the redistricting committee, made up of several council members, approved a map with new district boundaries last week.
Each of the council members had a chance to review the proposed map prior to the start of Monday’s meeting and none raised concerns during the meeting.
“(Council members) did a lot of work and number crunching, taking into consideration the integrity of each district which each council representative up here was looking for,” chairman Mike Shockley said. “With a turnaround of five days from where we started when the information came out to the finished product, I am pleased with the work of this council.”
One week ago, committee members reviewed example maps created by city staff that showed some capabilities of redistricting and discussed some possible scenarios. The committee reconvened on Friday and voted on a proposed map to send to the rest of the council members.
The City of Huntington is working under a soft deadline created by the Cabell County Clerk’s Office to have its newly formed district boundaries finalized by the Thanksgiving holiday, explained assistant city attorney Ericka Hernandez.
Without the special-called meeting Monday, meeting that deadline would not have been met. If changes had been made during the meeting, that could have also pushed Huntington City Council past its deadline, but there were none suggested.
The ordinance now moves to a second reading and will be up for public comment during next week’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Huntington City Hall.
Of changes to districts on the proposed map, District 5 would include both Fairfield East and Fairfield West. The change was important to council member Teresa Johnson, she said, as it promotes unity within the neighborhood. Johnson is the District 5 representative on the council.
Other changes include that District 1, which is currently in Wayne County, would expand into Cabell County under the proposed map. District 2 would also expand into the Harveytown neighborhood.
The district that would lose the most voters — more than 2,200 — is District 6, which is Holly Smith Mount’s district. Because it was the largest district, the change had to happen, she said.
The city goes through the redistricting process every 10 years, as lines are redrawn with the latest U.S. Census data. Each of the nine Huntington districts must have a mean of about 5,205 voters and are allowed a 5% variance of population.
The ordinance that the council can eventually adopt would be in place for the next round of city elections in 2024.