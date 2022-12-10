Ally Layman, right, is sworn in after being appointed to the vacant District 9 city council seat during a Huntington City Council special call meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
Ally Layman, right, is sworn in after being appointed to the vacant District 9 city council seat during a Huntington City Council special call meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — Democrat Ally Layman was sworn in as a member of the Huntington City Council on Saturday following last month’s resignation of a council member.
Saturday morning’s meeting at City Hall was called to fill the vacancy created after Republican Dale Anderson, the representative for District 9, resigned Nov. 18. The same day, his former City Council peers approved proceeding with an ethics investigation against him after he was accused of wrongdoings with city microgrants.
Layman was selected from five Huntington residents who interviewed for the position Saturday; the other candidates were Melissa Clark, John “Jack” Daniels, Sherry McClanahan and Joe Powers.
Following five 10-minute interviews conducted in executive session, the council returned and nominated Layman, Clark and Daniels for the position. Two voting rounds followed, with each round eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes.
In the first round, Layman received five votes, Daniels two, and Clark one. In the second round, Layman received six votes and Daniels two.
“It feels really awesome,” Layman said. “It feels good to be seen for being an active and positive member of the community and people know that I will do my best to work shoulder to shoulder and rapidly get the work done.”
Layman has dedicated her life to working for nonprofits helping underprivileged people and giving residents equal rights. Her lifelong roots, community experience and ideas, like bringing food sources to food deserts, sets her apart from others, she said.
Layman lost the seat she now holds to Anderson by fewer than 200 votes in the 2020 general election. She lost another close race for the House of Delegates District 24 race in November, but remained determined.
“Never give up,” she said. ”Throughout people’s lives we get bullied, we get pushed down and we just gotta get right back up, dust ourselves off and keep right on going.”
The qualifications for the role required the candidates to be a U.S. and West Virginia resident living in District 9, which mainly encompasses the Guyandotte, Altizer and Highlawn neighborhoods of Huntington. Council members cannot hold another public office, be a member of a political executive committee, or be a city employee.
Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount thanked the candidates who vied for the spot.
“I know it takes courage to do that. It’s a big deal,” she said. “We appreciate the fact that five people were willing to step up and say 'I want to help my community.'"
Council member Sarah Walling said the candidates were impressive and hopes they aren’t defeated by not being selected.
“I really hope that your community involvement doesn't end,” she said. ”I think we all feel like we have long and valuable careers in public service, whether it's on council or as a volunteer or just someone who lives in Huntington.”
Anderson, who took office in January 2020, resigned from his position last month after Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray brought concerns to a council meeting.
Wray said Anderson encouraged the association in June to apply for microgrants and use a business, Mountain State Strategies, to purchase $2,919.40 in signs and another $1,862 to help with banners and Christmas decorations. The items were never delivered, however.
Both Anderson and Mountain State Strategies leader Michael Dillon have denied any wrongdoings.
While the City Council is unable to investigate private citizens, council members approved a resolution for Mount to seek an investigation from the West Virginia Ethics Commission. The case has also been turned over to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.
With Anderson being replaced by Layman, Democrats’ supermajority on council grew to nine, leaving two Republicans on council.
Layman promised to give a voice to all the constituents in her district and work across the aisle.
“I want to listen and work with everybody, no matter what party they’re from, no matter where they live, no matter their income status or job title,” she said. “We are all members of a very compassionate community and I’m very excited to be a voice for them.”
Council members Tyler Bowen and Pat Jones were absent Saturday.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
