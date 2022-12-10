The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Democrat Ally Layman was sworn in as a member of the Huntington City Council on Saturday following last month’s resignation of a council member.

Saturday morning’s meeting at City Hall was called to fill the vacancy created after Republican Dale Anderson, the representative for District 9, resigned Nov. 18. The same day, his former City Council peers approved proceeding with an ethics investigation against him after he was accused of wrongdoings with city microgrants.

