HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington could have a new TIF district in the future.
Huntington City Council members signed off on one of the first steps to creating a new tax increment financing district, or a TIF district, during Monday’s meeting.
The City Council approved a resolution to set a date for a public hearing on the new tax district.
According to a copy of the document, the date is Jan. 23, 2023, during a regular meeting of the City Council at City Hall.
Cathy Burns, the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said that as part of an application for the TIF district, a public hearing must be held.
“This particular resolution indicates that the City of Huntington is making an application for a tax increment financing district for the Highlawn neighborhood, including the former ACF property as well as other potential commercial property and industrial property within that neighborhood,” Burns said during the work session.
In a voice vote, the City Council approved the public hearing date. No council members voted against.
The tax district would not increase taxes, but it would create a tax base out of existing property and personal property taxes within the defined geographical area for financing public improvements in the boundary.
The resolution said the district will include properties between 20th and 28th streets and between the Ohio River and 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
The Huntington Municipal Development Authority is proposing capital improvements in or that serve the TIF district. Some of those plans are design, site acquisition or construction, the resolution said.
More information about the application for the TIF district and its obligations are filed in the City Clerk’s Office.
Another TIF district in Huntington includes parts of downtown Huntington and Pullman Square. That was created 16 years ago and has supported projects to develop the area.
