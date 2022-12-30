The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

202209xx_hd_gazebo
Buy Now

The Old Central City Park Gazebo is shown on Sept. 26 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will consider a $465,000 bid for a project to improve the Old Central City Gazebo and surrounding park area in West Huntington.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the city council’s Administration & Finance Committee, city Purchasing Director Dan Underwood said the project includes new lighting to better illuminate the park area, new brick planters and evergreen shrubs, additional shade trees and conversational seating where people can “sit and share a meal.”

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.