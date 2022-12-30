HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will consider a $465,000 bid for a project to improve the Old Central City Gazebo and surrounding park area in West Huntington.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the city council’s Administration & Finance Committee, city Purchasing Director Dan Underwood said the project includes new lighting to better illuminate the park area, new brick planters and evergreen shrubs, additional shade trees and conversational seating where people can “sit and share a meal.”
The project would also upgrade electrical options to better accommodate events and the addition of a set of stairs to the back of the gazebo for access to the shared lawn with the future senior wellness center.
Underwood said the low bid for the project was $465,000 by Neighborgall Construction of Huntington, which will have one year to complete the project. The city’s Capital Improvement Fund will contribute $328,677 toward the project, with the remaining $136,323 coming from donations.
The committee pushed the resolution forward.
It will be presented to the full council next month.
The neighborhood was designated in 1988 as “Old Central City” as the City of Huntington started work to improve economic development in the district and preserve its long history dating back to 1890.
The gazebo is the focal point of Old Central City and sits along 14th Street in West Huntington.
Built in the 1990s, the gazebo is used for community events and meetings.
The gazebo sits across from the Wild Ramp and is near Cicada Books & Coffee and the antique store district. The future Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center will be constructed next to the gazebo.
The project is a partnership between the city and RenewAll Inc., a nonprofit supporting economic development based in the neighborhood.
Since 2018 the organization has been working to make the gazebo space more usable daily. The last update came in 2020 with a roof replacement of the structure, said Lauren Kemp, the executive director of RenewAll.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
