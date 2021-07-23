HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will discuss a resolution to create a project manager position to oversee the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Council members will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at City Hall. A resolution for the position is on the meeting’s agenda.
Huntington has received about $40 million in ARP funds to spend over a four-year period. According to a copy of the resolution, the position would be a “dedicated employee to manage the required documentation, budget, expenditures and accounts, and to establish a program of accountability for all funds received.” The employee would report directly to the mayor and the city manager and would have a pay range of $65,555.06 to $72,918.98.
City Manager Hank Dial spoke about the position at the previous Administration and Finance Committee meeting July 12.
“There are extensive reporting requirements for the grant. This is a small part of the requirements that are listed,” Dial said to committee members while holding up a stack of papers with both hands. He said the necessity of the position will be evaluated annually for the lifetime of the grant, which is four years.
The committee sent the resolution to the full council with a favorable recommendation.
The job description for the position says applicants should have at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college in business administration, public administration, accounting, statistics, economics, finance, public policy analysis or related fields with experience working with all requirements of federal grants management. A master’s degree from a regionally accredited college is preferred, as well as a minimum of five years of professional experience in technical work in governmental budget preparation, monitoring and/or review, direct experience with government or private sector leaders.
In addition to the resolution, the council will hear three second readings of ordinances, which relate to rezoning a property on Virginia Avenue between 18th Street West and the 17th Street Bridge; periodic inspections of rental units; and funds from the Huntington tax increment revenue and refunding bonds. These ordinances were discussed at the last meeting and the council is expected to vote on them Monday.
Council members will hear the first reading of an ordinance at their meeting to rezone a property from an R-2 residential district to a C-1 neighborhood commercial district. The property is located to the south of Jefferson Avenue and north of Jefferson 1/2 Alley. It includes all parcels beginning with 1825 Jefferson Ave. and heading west to 19th Street, according to the ordinance’s documents. IBEW No. 317 Building Corp. and Jerry Aldridge put forth the petition to expand the Huntington Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee’s Training Center and build a technical school at the location.