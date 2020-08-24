HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will discuss the terms of a $5.1 million grant to the Huntington Stormwater Utility on Monday evening that will help make improvements to the city’s floodwall downtown.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to the city to fund the necessary upgrades, which are expected to begin this fall.
The work planned includes stabilizing the 11th Street pump station and adjacent monoliths, replacing a sewage line and beginning a project that could eventually remove the line entirely from the 11th Street and 9th Street station.
Flooding in 2015 and 2018 caused damage to the structure, which was constructed between 1939 and 1943.
The Huntington Stormwater Utility plans to match 20% of the grant, or about $1.2 million, to completely fund the project.
Council members will vote on a resolution to approve the terms of the grant at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Also at the meeting, council will take up a resolution authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to enter into a contract to provide insurance coverage to the city of Huntington, and several ordinances amending zoning codes will also undergo a first reading.
Huntington City Council meetings remain closed to the public, but are broadcast live on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, online at www.cityofhuntington.com and on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.