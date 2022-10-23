HUNTINGTON — Settlements for pending opioid litigation and creating programs to bridge gaps in local care are on the table for the Huntington City Council.
During the previous meeting of the Drug Control Policy Committee of City Council, the committee gave a favorable recommendation to an ordinance that would create a program to fill gaps missing in the current continuum of care and to sign off on a release of claims in some opioid litigation cases settled at the state level.
The ordinance is up for a first reading Monday, Oct. 24. The City Council can vote on the ordinance at a future meeting.
If passed, the measure would accept a nearly $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
With the funding, the city would establish the Training Responders to Assess, Initiate and Navigate (TRAIN) program with community partners, such as Marshall University School of Medicine, Division of Family and Community Medicine, Division of Addiction Sciences, Cabell County EMS, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, West Virginia Health Information Network, Compass Huntington, the State of West Virginia, Harmony House and CORE Employment.
The same committee gave a favorable recommendation to an ordinance to settle all opioid litigation claims against Rite Aid, CVS, Allergan and Walmart. The settlement was made at the state level on behalf of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The resolution is a formality, city attorney Scott Damron previously told The Herald-Dispatch, since council members approved a memorandum of understanding with Morrisey’s office earlier this year.
It’s unclear how much those settlements will bring to Huntington, but Damron estimated it could be about $3 million.
Ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting, an ordinance and a resolution will be reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee before being forwarded to the full City Council. The ordinance, which is up for a first reading, would authorize an agreement with the Cabell County Commission to settle payout for opioid settlements through the West Virginia First memorandum of understanding at 50% each.
The resolution would authorize a West Virginia Local Government Election and Release Form to settle all claims against Janssen Pharmaceuticals with respect to pending opioid legislation. The city would receive an amount of funds as calculated in the West Virginia statewide opioid settlement.
Council members will consider a resolution to oppose Amendment 2, which will be decided by West Virginia voters on Election Day. If passed, the amendment would allow state lawmakers to affect the state’s personal property and business and inventory taxes.
The resolution says the City of Huntington finds that the amendment would “decrease control of local levying bodies and transfer that control to the state” by removing constitutional protections for those bodies to give funding for services like fire protection, law enforcement, public education and emergency medical services.
It continues and says, “The City of Huntington finds that there is no legislative plan for Amendment 2, as a plan to implement the serious changes contemplated by Amendment 2 would require the passage of new legislation that is not now in existence or available for public review.” The city estimates that the six types of personal property considered for elimination under the amendment “have shown to be in excess of $500 million, providing the necessary funding for many vital county and city services and public education statewide.”
An ordinance that will get a second reading Monday would rezone properties along 5th Avenue, including vacant lots and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave. The petition is from Huntington WV 0422 LLC of Vienna, West Virginia. The company is requesting a rezone of the properties from I-1 Light Industrial and I-2 Heavy Industrial districts to a C-2 Highway Commercial District.
The City Council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, following a 6:45 p.m. work session.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
