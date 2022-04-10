HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will consider resolutions and ordinances at their next meeting.
A resolution to approve a memorandum of understanding for the West Virginia First program is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unveiled the program earlier this year.
The memorandum would address how possible future funds from opioid litigation across the state would be spent as lawsuits reach settlement or trial. The goal is to spend funds on opioid crisis-related areas. The Cabell County Commission approved the memorandum of understanding during a meeting last month.
Other resolutions on the meeting agenda for Monday include two resolutions related to purchasing three patrol supervisor vehicles and furnishing them with emergency equipment. During a meeting of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Police Chief Karl Colder said the cost to buy each vehicle is $31,766 and the estimate to equip each car is $9,822.15.
Another resolution would authorize a contract to replace two electrical/traffic boxes in the city. Jim Insco, the city’s Public Works director, said during an Administration and Finance Committee meeting that the boxes are in the 200 block of 7th Street and the 200 block of 8th Street. The lowest bidder was McDaniel Electric for $31,885.
Council members will also consider a resolution to authorize a freshwater mussel survey for the Harris Riverfront Park Marina. Council approved a similar study last summer, but it wasn’t completed so the city never paid for it, Purchasing Director Dan Underwood said in the Administration and Finance Committee meeting. When the former contractor started working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the scope of the project had to be increased. The cost of the current survey would be $58,763 after it was rebid.
Council members will also hear the second reading of an ordinance regarding a portion of 16th Street West.
Martin Steel is petitioning to abandon this portion of 16th Street West between Jefferson Avenue and property owned by the company, City Planner Janney Lockman said at the last meeting. If the city approves the abandonment, it would become Martin Steel property. The company submitted the petition to limit foot and vehicle traffic on the property for public safety and to keep it secure. The land was appraised at $15,400.
Another ordinance, which would transfer 1801-1803 Charleston Ave. to the Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority, will get a first reading during the meeting. The Administration and Finance Committee gave this a favorable recommendation.
During the committee meeting, City Attorney Scott Damron said the authority was approached by a broker about the parcel of land, which is 40 feet by 62 feet. The city has owned the land since 1986. A first-time homebuyer who is buying a property adjacent to this one requested it to extend their backyard. Damron said the city would have to auction it off instead of directly transferring it to the owner. The land bank can make the direct transfer.
The City Council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11. A work session will begin ahead of the meeting at 7 p.m.