HUNTINGTON — An ordinance and a resolution are on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
Council members will hear the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize a $100,000 loan agreement with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. It will be up for a vote at a future meeting. Councilman at-large Bob Bailey is the sponsor.
According to a copy of the resolution, the funds would be “used for the purpose of gap financing for the construction or rehabilitation of properties” in the city’s homeowner buyer assistance/renovation program, such as Project Shine.
The resolution, which council members may vote on during Monday’s meeting, would authorize a contract for labor, materials and equipment for sidewalk and curb replacement. Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling is the sponsor of the item.
Neighborgall Construction, of Huntington, was the lowest bidder on the project for $199,290.
The cost of work is not to exceed $82,680 in the current fiscal year. The contract would be one year, with an option to renew for two one-year periods, documents attached to the resolution said. Funds for the project will come from a Community Development Block Grant.
The City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in City Hall. A work session will be held before the meeting at 7:15 p.m.
The City of Huntington has recently started posting City Council agendas on its website ahead of meetings. The document is available on the calendar.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
