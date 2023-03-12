HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will have a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, to vote on one resolution and give second reading of a proposed ordinance.
The resolution would authorize the mayor to enter into a contract to furnish labor, equipment and materials for slope stabilization and road repairs at 17th Street. The successful bidder was Geostabailization International from Commerce City, Colorado, at the cost of $88,175.
In its second reading, the ordinance pertains to a funding bond anticipation note for the City of Huntington’s stormwater utility.
The council’s administration and finance committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would accept the conditions of a grant from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council to extend sewer services to the Sunset Drive area of Huntington.
They will also discuss a resolution to authorize an annual action plan to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council will soon have sessions to review the proposed general fund budget from Mayor Steve Williams. The budget includes the largest-ever allocations to the police and fire departments and totals over $70 million, a $5 million increase compared to the last fiscal year.
