city hall blox
Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council will meet for a regular meeting two weeks after Mayor Steve Williams proposed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and outlined the goals for the remainder of his term.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes confirming appointments to the Water Quality Board, the Huntington Municipal Parking Board, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, the city planning commission and and other boards.

