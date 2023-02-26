HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council will meet for a regular meeting two weeks after Mayor Steve Williams proposed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and outlined the goals for the remainder of his term.
The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes confirming appointments to the Water Quality Board, the Huntington Municipal Parking Board, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, the city planning commission and and other boards.
The agenda also includes a resolution allowing the mayor to enter into a contract to furnish labor and materials for asbestos abatement services and a reading of an ordinance related to stormwater refunding bond anticipation notes.
The mayor’s proposed budget, which is subject to change, has a general fund of $70,269,644, $5 million more than the current fiscal year. The budget would include the highest-ever appropriations for the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Fire Department.
The budget would also include a raise and a minimum wage of $15 for all city employees.
The budget also outlines $54 million worth of capital projects through 2028. That includes $7.36 million for capital improvements for the fire department, including upgrading communication equipment, new vehicles and station repairs, $2.5 million for new radios and building repairs for the police department, $14 million for the public works department for new streetlights, rebuilding the municipal garage, bridge replacement and maintenance and new traffic signal boxes for better stoplight synchronization.
Mountain Health Arena would receive capital for significant improvements through 2028, including renovating the dressing rooms and backstage areas, roof replacement, painting the arena’s interior, loading dock expansion, HVAC replacement, seating expansion and adding VIP suite boxes.
