Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount speaks with councilman Patrick D. Jones before moving the meeting into executive session as Huntington City Council conducts a special meeting on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
Councilman DuRon Jackson, left, and Mike Shockley listen to chairwoman Holly Smith Mount speak as Huntington City Council conducts a special meeting on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
Kimberly Maynard, of Huntington, speaks after the floor is opened to the public for comments following executive session as Huntington City Council conducts a special meeting on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount listens to Kimberly Maynard, of Huntington, speak after opening up the floor for public comments as Huntington City Council conducts a special meeting on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — Despite Huntington Councilman Dale Anderson resigning from his seat Friday morning, his former peers voted to move forward with seeking an ethics investigation against him.
Earlier this week, Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray said during Monday’s City Council meeting that Anderson encouraged the association to apply for his microgrants and use a business, Mountain State Strategies, to purchase signs for the neighborhood. Wray said the signs were not delivered.
Anderson did not return a phone call or email seeking comment Friday. The resignation, which was effective Friday, was announced in a city notice.
Following the regular City Council meeting Monday, a special meeting was called for Friday afternoon to consider a resolution opening a City Council investigation into funds that Anderson oversaw as a council member and to file a complaint with the West Virginia Ethics Commission about Wray’s complaints.
While Anderson’s resignation threw a wrench into the resolution, the meeting moved forward with alterations to the original proposal.
Unanimously approved, the resolution allows for Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount to seek an investigation from the West Virginia Ethics Commission into Anderson's actions. Councilwoman Teresa Johnson was not in attendance at the meeting.
Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling said the changes were made because there is not cause to appoint an independent investigator, as the resolution initially requested.
“However, I do think we still want to consider filing an ethics complaint,” she said.
Mount said the case has already been turned over to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.
“Because we can't investigate private citizens as a council, we cannot proceed with that part of it,” she said.
Anderson said in an email Tuesday that Wray’s allegations were “completely untrue” and said he plans to “aggressively defend my name.”
“I have personally put my own money and countless hours of sweat in the last two years into the Guyandotte neighborhood, and we’ve made significant progress,” the councilman said.
Anderson took office in January 2020. He represented Huntington’s 9th District, which includes Guyandotte, Altizer and part of Highlawn. As of Friday afternoon, Anderson's information had been removed from the City of Huntington's website.
Wray said Friday that the neighborhood association's intention was not to see Anderson resign.
"I hate to see him resign. This was not our intention," he said of Anderson's resignation. "All we were trying to do was get to the bottom of where our signs were, where our Christmas decorations and our pole hardware was. This was not the (Guyandotte Neighborhood Association's) purpose, to set out to see him resign."
Wray said he hopes the City Council’s actions answer the neighborhood's question about the signs and decorations.
"If there's wrongdoing there, it needs to be brought to light," Wray said.
Mount said the council’s Rules and Ethics Committee will expand its scope to better keep track of how microgrants are being spent. The plan calls for auditing to make sure council members are following appropriate rules and guidelines regarding distribution of funds. The first meeting regarding that matter will happen Nov. 28.
“We feel like that is something we can take on to ensure that these funds are being used appropriately,” she said.
According to the notice from the City Clerk’s Office, applications will be sought for the City Council vacancy.
Those who want to apply can pick up an application from the City Clerk’s Office, which is Room 16 at City Hall. Applications must include the applicant’s name, address, phone number, email, education, work experience and civic involvement. It must also be signed before the city clerk or a notary. Applicants may also provide more information if they choose to do so.
Applications will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and continuing to Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The qualifications for the role are:
Must be a U.S. and West Virginia resident
Be a qualified elector and a Huntington resident in District 9. The district's lines can be found on the City of Huntington's website
Remain a resident of District 9 during their term in office
Not hold another public office while on City Council
Not be a member of a political executive committee
