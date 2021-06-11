HUNTINGTON — The next meeting of the Huntington City Council will be open to the public.
Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler said Monday’s meeting will be open to the public, after city meetings closed to the public more than a year ago in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began.
During that time, meetings were broadcast on the city’s website, Facebook and channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. Residents were able to submit public comments prior to meetings. The West Virginia Ethics Commission advised in the wake of the pandemic that governments can provide livestreams or a call-in number for residents to continue attending public meetings.
“We have, for the last few weeks, been discussing when we could invite the public to come back and to be engaged. We have always wanted to make sure that we are taking all the necessary precautions for people to be as safe as they can be while at the same time considering the public meeting standard,” Wheeler said Thursday. She is the chairwoman of City Council.
Wheeler said the council planned to keep a 26-person occupancy limit that was recommended for Council Chambers by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to ensure social distancing. In April, the health department sent a letter to Wheeler that gave advice on guidelines for City Council to follow for public meetings.
“We are very fortunate to have a very competent and professional health department,” Wheeler said. “And we’re so glad that they are excellent community partners willing to share insight and information with us, and we do follow their guidance.”
A TV monitor will be placed in the hallway outside the chambers for visitors to watch the meeting, a news release from the city of Huntington said. People will be asked to go into the room for their business item and then exit once it has been heard.
Attendees who are not vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask. Those who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask. Temperatures will be checked before entry.
Wheeler said last month that it was “a matter of not ‘if’ but ‘when’” council meetings would reopen to the public. At the time, she said the council operated based on recommendations from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the state of West Virginia. Council members met in May for the first time in over a year without face masks, following updated guidance from the CDC.
She previously said that a council vote would be needed to reopen meetings. However, after conferring with the city attorney, she said the decision would be up to the chair of City Council. She said she spoke with all council members before making the decision to return to public meetings.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said meetings will continue to be livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast on cable.
Monday night’s agenda includes first readings of four ordinances. The first relates to the collection of taxes and the second to municipal court. The third involves an alley near Artisan Avenue. The fourth is about planning and zoning codes.
City Council will meet at City Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.