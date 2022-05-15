HUNTINGTON — Recycling in Huntington could be even easier.
A resolution that would approve a curbside recycling service for Huntington households is making its way through the Huntington City Council. The city would need a minimum of 910 households to sign up.
The Solid Waste Management Committee reviewed the purchasing agreement with Rumpke during its Monday meeting. The resolution will be on the agenda for the next City Council meeting, May 23.
“We have heard the demand loud and clear from our residents, and we are extremely excited about this potential partnership that we have with Rumpke,” said Bryan Chambers, the City of Huntington’s communications director.
He said the administration believes many of the city’s council members see the value in the program based on comments made during the meeting and previous conversations.
Jim Insco, the city’s director of Public Works, said Mayor Steve Williams has envisioned curbside recycling in Huntington since his time as a city councilman.
Insco said Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount, Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey and other city representatives have worked on the service with the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority.
The city received one proposal for the service last December from Rumpke of Ohio.
If approved, Huntington will be Rumpke’s first customer in West Virginia for curbside recycling. The company handles recycling for Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton, said Gayane Makaryan, Rumpke’s corporate communications manager.
Rumpke will handle billing and customer service for Huntington’s curbside recycling. Households that opt in for curbside recycling will be billed every six months.
The service will be $10 a month for the first year of service, the resolution said. The cost may decrease if more than 910 customers request service.
For initial sign-up, customers will also pay a one-time cost for a 95-gallon container, which is $10. To replace a container, the cost is $20.
City residents will also be able to get $5 off their monthly refuse fee if they join the recycling program because of a previously passed city ordinance. As households pay their refuse fee quarterly, they will be remitted for the previous three months.
Insco said the approximate start date is Oct. 1, pending City Council’s approval. By the end of July, the city will have a better idea of how many households will sign up for the program, he said. Household customers will be able to register by phone or online.
The service would be single-stream, meaning that accepted items can be put in the container together. The items do not have to be bagged together because plastic bags aren’t accepted.
Acceptable items include cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs with lids, glass bottles and jars, metal cans and cups, and cartons.
During the committee meeting, Mount said she would be one of the first to sign up for the program. She said her family regularly drives across town to drop off recycling.
“I’m really excited about this because it’s going to save time and energy … People always want to make a difference, and just a little bit of recycling makes a difference,” she said.
Mark Buchanan, executive director of the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority, said between 1,700 and 1,800 households drop off recyclables. The authority has partnered with Rumpke for several years, he said.
As for how the new curbside service will affect the Huntington drop-off site, Buchanan said it’s a matter of waiting to see. The authority anticipates that a majority of users will switch to the curbside recycling service, he said. However, some households are from northern Wayne County, Lincoln, Kanawha and Putnam counties because they know someone who works in Cabell County. For the last fiscal year, the authority brought in 623.93 tons of recyclable material.
“This has been something we’ve been wanting to see for so long. So we’re extremely happy,” Buchanan said of the curbside program.
The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority previously supported the idea of the service.
If approved, Rumpke employees will pick up recyclables biweekly from Huntington households and haul them to Rumpke’s Ironton facility. Recyclables are then transported to Cincinnati for processing, said Nick Rupert, municipal sales representative of Rumpke.
Makaryan said 100% of the materials stay in the United States, with 80% staying in Ohio and 95% staying in the Midwest. Rumpke owns and operates 14 landfills and 12 recycling facilities.