HUNTINGTON — Union agreements are on the Huntington City Council agenda Monday.
Council members will consider a resolution to accept the terms of a wage and benefit agreement with Huntington firefighters who are part of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289.
According to a copy of the resolution, the agreement would expire June 30, 2026. The agreement includes that the city and the union would comply with the terms of a settled lawsuit regarding holiday pay. The council approved the settlement in August. The agreement also includes a 2% wage increase on July 1 of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Two other resolutions on the agenda would, if passed, extend the city’s agreement with the Huntington Police Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge No. 65 and Local 598, Council 77, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO, until Dec. 31. In June, the City Council approved extending agreements with all three unions amid negotiations until Sept. 30.
The three resolutions will be reviewed in committee meetings Monday, Sept. 26, ahead of the full City Council meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
If an ordinance up for a second reading Monday is passed, a few properties on 4th Avenue, including the former Emmons Elementary School, would be rezoned with new residential guidelines. The primary petitioner is JTH Rentals, which plans to build a multifamily housing development at the school site. Some council members discussed the ordinance during the last meeting.
One ordinance that will have its first reading during the meeting would create the Huntington Broadband Utility. The City Council’s Public Works Committee gave a favorable recommendation to the ordinance. The utility would oversee the 183 miles of fiber-optic lines the city plans to install.
Other resolutions on Monday’s agenda include a lease between the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Community Services Organization for the property in the West End, adjacent to 14th Street West and 5th Avenue, to establish a senior wellness center.
Another resolution would approve the design and construction administration for the renovation of the Armory on Virginia Avenue for use by the Public Works Department and a 2nd Street West and Virginia Avenue facility for the Huntington Police Department’s Forensic Unit. The lone bid was Edward Tucker Architects for $507,500.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.