HUNTINGTON — After two years, a lawsuit regarding pay between Huntington firefighters and the city could come to an end next week.
A resolution to settle a lawsuit filed by firefighters in 2020 is on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting. The terms of the settlement include the city paying back $415,000 to the firefighters.
City firefighters filed the lawsuit in Cabell County Circuit Court seeking compensatory damages, interest, attorney fees and court costs, The Herald-Dispatch previously reported. At the time, several firefighter groups accused cities across the state of not paying the holiday premium and not following the West Virginia Wage Payment Collection Act. All Huntington Fire Department firefighters were named as plaintiffs in the suit.
According to documents filed in Cabell County Circuit Court, Steve McCormick, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289, wrote in a letter to Judge Chris Chiles that mediation on June 1 reached a tentative settlement agreement. McCormick was named as the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. He said consent was still needed from the firefighter membership and City Council.
“After we reached an agreement at the mediation on June 1, the IAFF Local 289 Members that are Plaintiffs in the suit have voted to approve the settlement,” McCormick said in a statement. “I am pleased and grateful, and I know the local members are too, that the Mayor and the city administration came to the table to address our Holiday Pay issues. We love this city and protecting its people is our #1 priority.”
“For the last two years, the City has been engaged in litigation with each of the firefighters individually concerning the interpretation of specific arcane language of a statute defining how civil service firefighters are to be paid for holidays,” said city attorney Scott Damron in a statement. “After lengthy negotiations, the parties have reached a tentative compromise that involves the payment of money and the allowance of additional time off. The settlement also takes into account the fact that an identical issue is pending before the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The computation of holiday pay after the Supreme Court’s decision will be based on the guidance of the Court.”
Teresa Toriseva and Joshua Miller, of Toriseva Law in Wheeling, West Virginia, represent the firefighters. Joseph Leonoro, of Steptoe and Johnson in Charleston, represents the city.
Toriseva said in a statement that if the City Council does not approve the settlement, the parties would proceed to trial in front of Chiles.
“We do encourage Council to approve the settlement, which will be a win for public safety. Resolving the issues through focused negotiation is a more beneficial outcome for the citizens than trial because stopping the litigation now saves taxpayer resources and legal fees that come with any continued court battle,” she said.
“The Holiday Pay statute has been in place since 1976. The Legislature recognized the sacrifice of municipal firefighters and wanted to enhance their pay for holidays, a day when most people are at home with their families,” Toriseva continued. “For decades, many West Virginia cities, including Huntington, have not paid holiday pay according to the statute. A settlement for all Huntington firefighters recognizes that unpaid back pay and also fixes the problem going forward. We hope City Council approves this on Monday.”
The term sheet attached to the resolution said the city would agree to back pay the plaintiffs $415,000, if the settlement is approved. The disbursement of the dollars would be determined by the firefighters and then reported to the city so it can pay the firefighters with customary payroll deductions and additional pension contributions to each pension account.
From the settlement date forward and from the date of complaint filing, firefighters with no duty hours on a holiday would be provided 12 hours of paid time off over and above what they now get and firefighters who end their shift at 7 a.m. on the holiday will receive an additional five hours of paid time off. The city would also pay reasonable attorney’s fees and costs.
“Once the Supreme Court of Appeals issues its decision in Nicewarner v. City of Morgantown, the parties agree that the City will provide firefighters time off for holidays in accordance with the Supreme Court of Appeals’ decision,” the terms said.
The Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. A work session will precede the meeting, starting at 7:15 p.m.