20220713 firetraining 08.jpg
The Huntington Fire Department conducts a training exercise with the WVU Fire Extension Service at a vacant house on July 12 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After two years, a lawsuit regarding pay between Huntington firefighters and the city could come to an end next week.

A resolution to settle a lawsuit filed by firefighters in 2020 is on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting. The terms of the settlement include the city paying back $415,000 to the firefighters.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

