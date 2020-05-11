HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday night to place a renewal levy on the June 2020 primary ballot to continue supporting the Tri-State Transit Authority as it has since 1982.
Council members previously voted to place the levy on the ballot before the state’s primary election was changed because of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Monday’s resolution will ensure the levy is placed on the ballot for new date.
City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Huntington City Hall. Because of the pandemic, the meeting is closed to the public in adherence with federal guidelines limiting public gatherings.
Instead, the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s website, its Facebook page and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. People are asked to submit public comment or questions to the city clerk’s office by noon Monday.
If approved, the second reading of the ordinance will place the TTA levy on the primary election ballot Tuesday, June 9. The levy would be another five-year extension of the levy passed by Huntington voters in 2016. Cabell County voters passed the county’s own TTA levy that same year.
The current TTA levy expires in fiscal year 2022. If approved by voters, the new levy will run from fiscal years 2022-27. Levies are not an increase in taxes, but instead help fund about 40% of the TTA’s operating costs and capital projects.
Levies help bring more than $8.8 million into the TTA over those five years and help secure millions more in matching federal funds.
Huntington residents get to vote on two TTA levies because when the transit service was launched in the 1970s, both the city of Huntington and Cabell County funded the public transportation system from their general budgets.
However, in the early 1980s, the two bodies decided they could not fund it from general funds, and left it to the voters to decide if they wanted to fund public transportation. It has been supported by levy ever since.
Also Monday, council members will vote to appoint Council Chair Mark Bates, Jeff Rowe and David Graley to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
To leave public comment on the ordinances or resolution, people are asked to email comments by 4 p.m. Monday to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. People must include their name and address to be recorded into the record.