HUNTINGTON — With approval from Huntington City Council members, a few projects will move forward.
During their Monday, Nov. 14, meeting, councilmembers approved a resolution committing dollars from the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Trust Fund for the Prichard Hotel building renovation.
In October, the City Council accepted a $2.5 million grant from the West Virginia Department for Economic Development. Cornerstone Community Development Corp. acquired the former hotel about three years ago.
Cathy Burns, the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said the resolution is for the renovation of the building and the recommended funding had the full support of the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Consortium Board. She added that the building will be renovated into 108 one-bedroom apartments for senior citizens and to house services for them.
The total renovation costs were estimated to be nearly $50 million, Burns said. In addition to the $800,000 of funds recommended from the resolution, other funding sources include federal and West Virginia historic tax credits, low income housing tax credits, West Virginia Housing Development Funds and more.
The Prichard Hotel building is at 611 9th St. It first opened in 1926 with 300 rooms throughout its 13 floors and 120,000 square feet. Hotel operations ceased in 1970, and it was converted into an apartment building.
Another resolution the City Council recently approved authorized a contract for the design and construction administration of the future Westmoreland Fire Station with Edward Tucker Architects in the amount of $256,295, said City Purchasing Director Dan Underwood. The firm was recommended after a review of proposals.
The station’s groundbreaking would be on the heels of a new station in Fairfield. That station, named after former Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr., is expected to be in use by the middle of 2023.
Council members also approved a contract to renovate the A.D. Lewis Community Center pool during their meeting last week. The contract, which is worth $61,890, is with Aquatic Renovation Systems to install a PVC membrane line in the pool.
The pool was installed in 1953. The walls and floor of the pool are concrete, meaning they must be repaired every spring.
Burns said staff believe the liner will ultimately save the city time and material in the long run.
“It’s very labor-intensive work and the pool has to be completely dried and cleaned in order to accomplish these annual repairs,” she said.
For the community center, the City Council approved a contract for a passenger van for the community center. A ceremony, which also included several community partners and supporters of the van, was held earlier this month.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.