HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Mission will open its cold weather shelter Thursday for the area’s unhoused population following a donation from the city.
Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the opening comes after the city’s Office of Planning and Development identified $125,000 in emergency shelter grant funds to give to the Mission.
Executive Director Mitchell Webb said people were able to sleep in the lobby before the pandemic, just to get off the street and out of the cold. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the shelter started opening the chapel to prevent the sheltered population from mixing with the unsheltered population. The Mission had been planning on returning to pre-pandemic protocol, but it re-evaluated the plan in recent weeks.
The money will allow the cold weather shelter to remain open as it had been during the COVID-19 pandemic, Webb said.
“We were going to go back to doing it the way we did pre-COVID, but the problem is that the unsheltered population has grown so much,” he said. “We have approximately 125-130 people here, and we estimate there’s probably another 100 people on the streets.”
Chambers said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams directed city officials to find solutions after hearing the shelter would not open its warming center this year due to lack of funds.
“This is another example of Mayor Williams’ long-standing commitment to partnering with community agencies to address our societal challenges. In this instance, it is our unsheltered population,” Chambers said.
Amanda Coleman, the executive director of Harmony House, said the halls of the nonprofit homeless coalition were full of cheers when staff heard the news. She said the opening was “absolutely fabulous” and a tremendous relief for staff and stakeholders.
The happiness for the news was brief, however, as the staff was already looking at the uncharted waters it will face once the COVID-19 relief funds become unavailable next year, Coleman said.
“In many, many ways, this community has set the bar in addressing problems that arise,” she said. “This is another example of an opportunity where we can decide not to sit back and wait for somebody else to fix the problem. We can be solutions-oriented and collaborative, which is something we do very well in this community.”
Webb said the partnership and communication among the stakeholders in Huntington have been a great asset to the Mission, which has served Huntington for 83 years. Webb also praised Harmony House and the Facing Hunger Foodbank for their dedication to helping the unhoused population.
“We don’t have any direct ties with the city, but the city has been really good to us, and they have helped us over the years,” he said. “They’ve helped us when we’ve been in a jam at different times over the years, and so of course we want to reciprocate.”
Increased numbers in people seeking assistance, combined with rising costs of food and other needs, has burdened the Mission tremendously, Webb said. Webb said the Mission is on track to serve about 250,000 meals this year, an increase from 118,000 meals in 2019.
“Things haven’t exactly gone down. With that extra financial strain, there was no way that we could hire eight to 10 additional staff and pay them for six months and open that up,” he said. “Now I feel good about it. I think that we’ll be able to accommodate them and, you know, take care of our regular business as well.”
Coleman hopes the outcry that came when residents learned the cold weather shelter might not open remains in addressing the larger picture.
“I think we had this kind of moment of community panic going into the winter and thinking, ‘What are we going to do with all the people who are living outside?’ We need to be maintaining that energy that went into making this happen, and work toward a solution to get more affordable housing,” she said.
Coleman said the goal is to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring, but with a dwindling availability of affordable housing nationally, that goal will be hard to reach. About 50 people had housing vouchers in recent weeks with no place to be housed.
“(Our staff and clients are) doing what they’re supposed to do, and then we can’t find housing,” she said. “You know, it’s frustrating from the perspective of we worry about our clients and them not having a place to live, but it’s also frustrating when they get blamed for not having a place to live.”
Webb said while the city’s funding helps, there are still needs within the Mission.
“Imagine having 140 house guests that come and stay. There are always things we need, like sheets and socks and stuff like that,” he said. “And quite truthfully, we always need money as well. We are always fighting from behind, it seems like, but God has been good to us.”