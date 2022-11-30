The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

mission.jpg

The Huntington City Mission will open its cold weather shelter Thursday for the area’s unhoused population.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Mission will open its cold weather shelter Thursday for the area’s unhoused population following a donation from the city.

Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the opening comes after the city’s Office of Planning and Development identified $125,000 in emergency shelter grant funds to give to the Mission.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.