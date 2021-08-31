HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Huntington City Mission will kick off “Skiptember,” asking supporters to choose a day in September on which they will skip a treat, such as coffee, lunch out, a pedicure or a round of golf.
Instead of making that purchase, they are asked to donate the amount they would have spent to the Huntington City Mission.
The mission’s food cost for meals is around $2, so if someone skips a $10 lunch and donates it to the mission it will serve five meals to the hungry.
“Any donation can make a difference,” said Jodi Dowell, public relations and special events coordinator. “We’ve seen an increase in need for meals and are on track to serve 160,000 meals this year.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., mailed or made online at huntingtoncitymission.org. Share your “skip” on social media using #missionskiptember.
