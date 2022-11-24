HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Mission opened its doors to serve Thanksgiving dinner for the first time since 2019 on Thursday.
Candi Adkins, men's department coordinator with the City Mission, said the past couple years of serving food, and even just the past couple months, have been different from welcoming everyone in for a hot meal, and she was happy to have people back inside.
"We’ve been passing out bag lunches through the window for several months, and we wanted the community to have a hot Thanksgiving meal today," she said.
Food was offered from noon to 4 p.m., and at 2 p.m., Adkins said more than 300 people had already been served. In previous years, the City Mission has served 500 to 700 community members on Thanksgiving Day, and more than 800 meals were distributed for Thanksgiving in 2021, Adkins said.
The food served is primarily donated by the community, including canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, desserts and 40 turkeys.
Adkins said volunteers started preparing food Sunday, and this year, there were about 90 volunteers throughout the week.
"It all starts on Sunday with the turkeys, cook all the turkeys, and we have volunteers come and pick the meat off the bone," she said. "Then our kitchen staff preps all week. It's a team effort."
Angela Harshbarger started her position as the public relations and special events coordinator in August, making this year her first time seeing how Thanksgiving looks at the Huntington City Mission.
Harshbarger spent the week coordinating with volunteers and spreading the word so people knew they could find a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day, but seeing it all come together made her grateful.
"This is fantastic, and this is really what Thanksgiving is about," she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
