HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will consider amending the city’s zoning ordinances to allow tattoo parlors within neighborhood commercial districts for the first time.
A proposed ordinance that was introduced during a City Council meeting Monday night will require tattoo parlors to obtain a special permit from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to open within neighborhood commercial districts. Previously, tattoo parlors were banned from opening within those districts.
“We’re hoping this is going to generate some additional flexibility within that commercial district to hopefully fill up some of those vacant storefronts,” said Shae Strait, city planner.
At the same time, the ordinance will change zoning codes concerning the city’s highway commercial districts to allow tattoo parlors to open without a special permit. Previously, tattoo parlors were allowed within those districts with permission from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
“This is to change tattoo parlors from a special permitted use to an outright permitted use to help create some contrast to show where tattoo parlors can more easily establish a business versus having to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals for special approval,” Strait said.
A neighborhood commercial district is defined as a district “to conveniently provide goods and services to the residents of the neighborhoods while maintaining and promoting the sense of community provided by the commercial hub located in the neighborhood.”
The district permits retail businesses, offices for professional services, restaurants, minor repair shops, laundromats, religious institutions, funeral homes, schools, day cares, commercial greenhouses, private clubs (without alcohol) and family homes.
Certain businesses may open within the district with special permits, such as medical clinics, stadiums, shopping centers, hospitals, car washes, drive-through restaurants and brewpubs, among others.
A highway commercial district is a district “to provide varied professional, personal and retail services convenient to the neighborhoods in an attractive setting and considerate of traffic safety concerns resulting from location along the major corridors of the city.”
This district permits retail businesses, restaurants (including drive-through), hotels and motels, nursing homes, dry cleaning, laboratories and bus terminals, among others.
Establishments allowed to open with special permits include bars, nightclubs, cemeteries, public camps, halfway houses, adult shops and pawnshops, among others.
Council members will vote on the proposed zoning ordinance changes during a March 23 meeting.