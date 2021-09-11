Libby Goetez, of Huntington, from left, and Marilyn Otto, of Huntington, knead French bread dough during a bread-baking class at Huntington’s Kitchen on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Few things in life smell as heavenly as fresh bread baking in the oven.
But to reap the rewards of the delightful aroma wafting through the kitchen, ingredients have to be precisely measured and mixed, which might be an intimidating process for someone without a lot of baking experience.
That’s where Huntington’s Kitchen comes in.
Guided by chef Marty Emerson, participants on Thursday learned to make herbed focaccia and French bread during a cooking class at the downtown Huntington food center. Designed for people ages 15 and up, the class went through all the basics, from kneading to baking, so that the knowledge gained during the class could be done at home.
Huntington’s Kitchen, located on 3rd Avenue, operates as a community food center and offers a fully equipped kitchen where people can learn and cook during a variety of cooking classes held throughout the year. For more information, visit their website at huntingtons-kitchen.org.
