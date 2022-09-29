HUNTINGTON — The Huntington community is showing its support for a family dealing with the unexpected loss of a 12-year-old boy who drowned in the Ohio River last week.
A couple of vigils have been organized since the incident Saturday and community members have donated money in person and via a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said Christian Tyler Weaver’s body was recovered from the Ohio River just before 6 p.m. Sept. 24 after emergency officials searched for him for nearly three hours.
“The community has helped my family so much through this tragedy. I want to say thank you for helping us through this,” Christian’s grandmother Helen Cremeans said.
Cremeans’ husband, David “Kicker” Allen Cremeans, 61, died in their home from an illness the day before the drowning. David Cremeans was an owner and operator of Cremeans Construction.
Christian, a student at Huntington East Middle School, lived with his grandparents, who had custody of him.
The Cabell County Emergency Response Center said a boy was reported missing around 3:15 p.m. Sept. 24 and possibly drowned near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Huntington. Fuller said that before emergency officials found the body, articles of clothing that were suspected to be Christian’s were found.
Huntington City Councilman Mike Shockley spoke about the drowning during the City Council meeting Monday.
“I wanted to say how proud I was at one moment when I looked up Saturday afternoon. I saw every (Huntington Police Department) car, fire truck, Cabell County EMS. I thought there was something going on up on the bank and up at the Guyandotte boat ramp,” Shockley said.
He said he heard about the incident through his radio.
Cassie Spurlock, Helen Cremeans’ neighbor and an organizer of the GoFundMe account, said Cremeans did not allow Christian to play in the river.
“The river is not safe. You do not want to swim in it. It was not a good weekend in Guyandotte, and it’s going to be a rough week, too,” Huntington City Councilman Dale Anderson said.
Anderson, the councilman for District 9, said he will request signs be installed near the ramp to emphasize the danger in that area.
“People need that little reminder, I think, to stay away,” Anderson said.
Spurlock said Christian was known for his smiles and hugs.
“Christian will not only be missed by our family, but the whole community. I’ve never realized the many lives he has impacted,” she said.
Memorial services for both Christian Weaver and David Cremeans will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington and are open to the public. Visitation will be one hour before the services.
