HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will convene at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in City Hall and hear the second reading of an ordinance changing ejection guidelines for landlords of sober living homes.

The ordinance seeks to amend Article 1761.06 regarding exceptions to landlord/tenant provisions related to sober living homes and adds additional sections related to the return costs of residents and reporting to the city. Council members moved the first reading at the last City Council meeting on Aug. 28.

