HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will convene at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in City Hall and hear the second reading of an ordinance changing ejection guidelines for landlords of sober living homes.
The ordinance seeks to amend Article 1761.06 regarding exceptions to landlord/tenant provisions related to sober living homes and adds additional sections related to the return costs of residents and reporting to the city. Council members moved the first reading at the last City Council meeting on Aug. 28.
The ordinance will allow landlords to eject tenants for the use, possession or distribution of drugs or alcohol without a valid prescription, violent crimes or threats of violent crimes against another person, sexual misconduct, or other conduct that jeopardizes the safety of another tenant.
City Attorney Scott Damron explained language previously limited landlords to only ejecting tenants if the above crimes happened on the sober living home property. Damron said feedback from sober living landlords was used for the proposed amendments to the ordinance.
The proposed amendments additionally require the landlord to make arrangements for and to pay for the return of a tenant to their primary residence if they are ejected and previously resided 50 or more miles away from the sober living home. If the landlord cannot return the individual, the proposed amendments state the landlord will be responsible for arranging for the individual to be re-homed for at least seven days.
Landlords must also report any ejections to the city within 24 hours of ejecting a tenant. Not doing so would result in a $500 fine and up to 30 days of imprisonment per occurrence.
The City Council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance to rezone property from C-1 Commercial District to I-1 Light Industrial District. The property is located on the northwestern side of the 1900 block of 8th Avenue and includes all parcels between 18th and 19th streets.
According to Article 1333, the purpose of the I-1 Light Industrial District is to “provide an area where various light industrial activities can be accommodated without creating undesirable or incompatible situations with surrounding land uses.”
The I-1 district allows for higher-intensity development, with higher buildings and additional lot coverage. The city Planning Commission staff reports notes the petitioner plans to combine the lots they own and add additional parking for employees at Richwood Industries, which is permitted in the C-1 District. If the rezoning is granted, Richwood Industries may eventually expand to the building and its operations at the location.
The council will also consider resolutions regarding the mayor accepting the conditions of a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant of $183,196.52 on behalf of the Huntington Fire Department for a Citizen’s Fire Academy that will educate citizens on ways to make homes more fire-safe.
The council will also consider authorizing the mayor to apply for and accept the conditions of the 2023 Edward J. Byrne Discretionary Community Program Grant on behalf of the Huntington Police Department. The grant requires no local match and the monies will be used to support the Huntington Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Endeavors (COPE) project.
