Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will meet Monday to consider an update to a city ordinance regarding regulations regarding smoke and tobacco shops.

The updates would create stricter zoning regulations for smoke, vape and tobacco shops. Under current ordinances, 13 businesses in the city are classified as “retail sales and services” that, if the changes are approved, would be classified as “smoke/tobacco stores.” That would cause businesses in this category to be required to receive a conditional permit to operate within C-1 and C-3 zoning and would not permit any within 1,500 feet of a school, day care or another smoke shop.

