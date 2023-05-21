HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will meet Monday to consider an update to a city ordinance regarding regulations regarding smoke and tobacco shops.
The updates would create stricter zoning regulations for smoke, vape and tobacco shops. Under current ordinances, 13 businesses in the city are classified as “retail sales and services” that, if the changes are approved, would be classified as “smoke/tobacco stores.” That would cause businesses in this category to be required to receive a conditional permit to operate within C-1 and C-3 zoning and would not permit any within 1,500 feet of a school, day care or another smoke shop.
Ten existing businesses would be considered legally non-conforming based on their proximity to existing stores, schools or day cares. They would not be permitted to expand without special permission and would not be allowed to reopen if the business is not open for any reason for 180 days.
The council will also consider a resolution to relocate $7,000,000 of money allocated through the American Rescue Plan. These funds were initially allocated for broadband development but remain unspent. The resolution would maintain that $5.5 million be allocated to broadband, $1 million toward demolition, and $500,000 toward a low-barrier homeless shelter.
The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing the mayor to award a grant of $75,000 to the Huntington Museum of Art to maintain the museum’s operations.
The council will additionally vote to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Transportation to rehabilitate or replace the second bridge at Wilson Court, to be among the numerous bridges the department will repair or replace approved from the last city council meeting.
The council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting the possession of pepper spray in City Hall and the Jean Dean Public Safety Building.
The Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the city council chambers in City Hall.
