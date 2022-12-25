The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2017 1006 recycling 02
The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling center is located at the old National Guard Armory at 800 Virginia Ave., in Huntington. A plan is underway to turn the building into the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council is expected to discuss final measures that would allow renovations of the former National Guard Armory, the future home of the city’s Public Works department.

The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, following several committee meetings. While typically held on Mondays, the meeting was pushed back due to the holidays.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

