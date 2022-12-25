The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling center is located at the old National Guard Armory at 800 Virginia Ave., in Huntington. A plan is underway to turn the building into the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council is expected to discuss final measures that would allow renovations of the former National Guard Armory, the future home of the city’s Public Works department.
The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, following several committee meetings. While typically held on Mondays, the meeting was pushed back due to the holidays.
Throughout December, the council and Huntington Building Commission have discussed ordinances and resolutions authorizing the design, acquisition, construction, renovation and equipping of a public safety building at the armory at 800 Virginia Ave., which will become the new home of the Huntington municipal garage.
The move will also allow the Huntington Police Department Forensic Unit to expand into space occupied by the city’s Public Works Department.
The commission will be given the building from the city, giving it equity to obtain a loan to fund renovations and construction. The facility would be rented back to the city, with lease money being used to replay loans.
The council will consider a resolution approving the lease and the issuance of $2.6 million in bonds. The commission is set to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday for a public hearing and to finalize its side of the deal.
In other measures, the council will consider giving $500,000 to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for its ongoing capital improvements project to bring the theater back to its original state.
Other resolutions on the council’s agenda seek approval to enter into a contract Office 365 and Microsoft Exchange email, and to enter into an agreement for consulting services with Downstream Strategies for the city’s comprehensive plan.
The council will also discuss providing financial support to the Fairfield Community Development Corporation and giving a 2018 Ford Truck to the Go Youth Empowerment Program.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
