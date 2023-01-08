The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

202209xx_hd_gazebo
The Old Central City Park gazebo is photographed on Sept. 26, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will meet Monday to discuss the city’s public nuisance law and upgrades to the center point of Old Central City.

The council will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, at which time elections for a council chair and vice-chair will be held. Those titles are currently held by Holly Smith Mount and Sarah Walling, respectively.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

