HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will meet Monday to discuss the city’s public nuisance law and upgrades to the center point of Old Central City.
The council will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, at which time elections for a council chair and vice-chair will be held. Those titles are currently held by Holly Smith Mount and Sarah Walling, respectively.
Two ordinances are up for consideration before the council ranging from increasing allocated sick days and modifying the city’s public nuisance law. The council will also consider a resolution approving a contract for renovations of the Old Central City gazebo.
In a presentation to the council’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday, city attorney Scott Damron said the current ordinance too narrowly defines what a public nuisance is and affects the city’s ability to follow through with problematic businesses.
Among the issues with the current ordinance, Damron said the city can abate public nuisances without litigation, the police chief can declare a property as a public nuisance and evictions from property are not violations of housing laws. Damron also said the current ordinance dictates how a judge can rule and what kind of fines can be made, which is beyond the authority of a municipality.
As an example of why a simpler ordinance is needed, Damron pointed to a public nuisance lawsuit against Premier Bar, 1518 4th Ave., filed after three shootings occurred outside the bar last year. The current ordinance requires the problematic activity to have happened within 30 days, leaving the city few options to abate the issue.
The focal point of Old Central City, the gazebo and surrounding park area sits along 14th Street West Huntington.
City Purchasing Director Dan Underwood said the renovation project includes new lighting, new brick planters and evergreen shrubs, additional shade trees and conversational seating. The project also would upgrade electrical service to better accommodate events and would provide better access points to the future senior center nearby.
The low bid for the project was $465,000 by Neighborgall Construction of Huntington, which will have one year to complete the project. The city’s Capital Improvement Fund will contribute $328,677 toward the project, with the remaining $136,323 coming from donations.
The council also will consider an ordinance to make allocated sick days and extended medical care coverage for administrative employees equal to what is allotted to public works employees under their new AFSCME collective bargaining agreement.
The changes include increasing the number of sick days from one-and-a-half earned per month to two. The ordinance would also allow employees who retire with more than 140 unused sick days to buy health insurance at a rate of one month per five days for a family plan. For a single person, a month’s insurance would cost less than two days.
Before the council are also several resolutions seeking the appointment of Sara Loftus to the zoning appeals board, Robert H. Sweeney Jr. to the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health and Mark Bates to the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
