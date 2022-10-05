Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey, left, presents a $75,000 check to Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Animal Control Shelter, right. Bailey allocated the funds out of a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act funds.
HUNTINGTON — Another member of the Huntington City Council has awarded a portion of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to a community project.
Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey presented a check for $75,000 Tuesday to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance, which is a nonprofit that supports the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, a City of Huntington press release said.
The funds will be used for the renovation of the building on the former Cook School property near the animal shelter at 1899 James River Road. The alliance bought the site from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority this past spring, the press release said. The building will be used for the care of animals at the shelter after the renovations are finished.
“I am deeply appreciative of and grateful for the support of Councilman Bailey and Mayor Steve Williams,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Animal Control Shelter, in a press release. “Our shared love for animals and our collective vision that the shelter could be run differently has allowed us to transform the way we care for unsheltered animals in our community. Our hard-working staff, the ongoing support from our animal-loving community and our dedicated animal rescue groups have made that vision possible.”
The City of Huntington received over $40 million in ARPA funds last year. The funding is meant to help communities across the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic placed a strain on the operations of the Animal Control Shelter in numerous ways,” Bailey said in the press release. “Under Courtney Proctor Cross’ leadership, the facility has been able to weather those hardships and still move forward with its mission of providing the best possible care and loving homes for our community’s unsheltered animals.”
Last year, the City of Huntington received more than $40 million in the federal funding, which must be used to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council approved that its 11 members would be allocated $100,000 each to support qualifying projects.
