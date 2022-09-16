The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Pictured from left, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Commissioner Jill LaFear, GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna and Huntington City Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling hold a check for $80,000. Walling allocated the funding for improvements to The Ritter.

 Courtesy of the City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON — A second member of the Huntington City Council has announced plans for their American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling has distributed $80,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money to make improvements to The Ritter, which is the new name of the amphitheater in Ritter Park, a city news release said.

