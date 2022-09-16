Pictured from left, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Commissioner Jill LaFear, GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna and Huntington City Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling hold a check for $80,000. Walling allocated the funding for improvements to The Ritter.
HUNTINGTON — A second member of the Huntington City Council has announced plans for their American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling has distributed $80,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money to make improvements to The Ritter, which is the new name of the amphitheater in Ritter Park, a city news release said.
Walling presented a check payable to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District for the funds to Executive Director Kathy McKenna and park district Commissioner Jill LaFear. The dollars will support replacing the roof of the structure, concrete work, signage, painting, door repairs and air-conditioning repairs.
“Live entertainment enthusiasts spend significant amounts to travel and see their favorite performers,” Walling said. “If we want to bring these shows and their fans to Huntington, we have to offer quality performance facilities. These much-needed improvements to The Ritter will draw larger crowds from all over the country to spend their tourism dollars in our area.”
In August, Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount distributed $5,000 to Joseph Farrell, a 16-year-old sophomore at Huntington High School, to support his Eagle Scout project, and $15,000 to the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association to upgrade a community green space.
Last year, the City of Huntington received more than $40 million in the federal funding, which must be used to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council approved that its 11 members would be allocated $100,000 each to support qualifying projects.
The city news release said more council members will announce projects in the coming weeks and months.
